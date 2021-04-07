Create
Arminia Bielefeld vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21 

Sport-Club Freiburg will take on Arminia Bielefeld on Friday
Ume Elvis
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Preview

Arminia Bielefeld and Freiburg will trade tackles at the SchuecoArena on Friday, with three points at stake in the Bundesliga.

The hosts played out a 1-1 draw away to Mainz 05 last weekend. Second-half goals from Andreas Voglsammer and Dianel Brosincki ensured that both sides shared the spoils.

Frieburg were on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat away to Borussia Monchengladbach. A second-half brace from Marcus Thuram helped the hosts secure a comeback victory after Roland Sallai had given the visitors the lead in the first half.

Arminia Bielefeld currently sit in 17th spot, three points away from safety. Freiburg are in 10th place, having garnered 37 points from 27 games to date.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Freiburg Head-to-Head

This will be only the eighth meeting between the sides. Arminia Bielefeld have the slightly better record with three wins. Meanwhile, Freiburg have two wins to their name and two games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came on 12 December 2020. Second-half goals from Vincenzo Grifo and Woo-Yeong Jeongfrom helped Freiburg to a 2-0 home win.

Neither side have sparkled in recent months, although Freiburg have been slightly better with two wins picked up from their last five Bundesliga matches.

Arminia Bielefeld form guide in the league: D-L-W-L-D

Freiburg form guide in the league: L-W-L-L-W

Arminia Bielefeld vs Freiburg Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

The hosts have two players sidelined for the visit of Freiburg. Ame Maier (back) and Sven Schipplock (hand) are both unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension concerns for Bielefeld.

Injuries: Ame Maier, Sven Schipplock

Suspension: None

Freiburg

Vincenzo Grifo (COVID-19) and Woo-yeong Jeong (knee) will both miss the trip to Bielefeld.

Furthermore, Ermedin Demirovic and Lucas Holer are both suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

Injury: Woo-yeong Jeong

COVID-19: Vincenzo Grifo

Suspension: Ermedin Demirovic, Lucas Holer

Arminia Bielefeld vs Freiburg Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Stefan Ortega (GK); Anderson Lucoqui, Joakim Nilsson, Mike van der Hoorn, Cedric Brunner; Manuel Prietl; Fabian Kunze, Masaya Okugawa; Ritsu Doan; Andreas Voglsammer, Michel Vlap

Freiburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Florian Mueller (GK); Manuel Gulde, Keven Schlotterbeck, Philipp Lienhart; Christian Guenter, Yannick Keitel, Baptiste Santamaria, Jonathan Schmid; Nishan Burkart, Nils Petersen, Roland Sallai

Arminia Bielefeld vs Freiburg Prediction

Freiburg are one of the most entertaining sides in the Bundesliga, with Christian Streich's expansive style guaranteeing plenty of goals.

Despite this, Arminia Bielefeld's struggles in attack mean that they might not take advantage. Even though the hosts need points to aid their survival hopes, we are predicting a victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 0-3 Freiburg

Published 07 Apr 2021, 20:12 IST
Bundesliga 2020-21 SC Freiburg Football Arminia Bielefeld Nils Petersen Christian Streich Football Predictions
