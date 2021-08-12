Create
Notifications
×

Arminia Bielefeld vs Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Arminia Bielefeld v SC Freiburg - Bundesliga
Arminia Bielefeld v SC Freiburg - Bundesliga
Kumar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Aug 12, 2021, 02:19 PM ET

22 mins ago

Preview

Arminia Bielefeld will begin their Bundesliga campaign with a clash against SC Freiburg on Saturday, and they will hope to start off on a winning note.

Both sides avoided upsets in the first round of the DFB Pokal, but Arminia Bielefeld had a whirlwind game against fourth-tier side Bayreuth.

Arminia Bielefeld eventually won the game 6-3 in what was a goal fest for the fans. Freiburg, on the other hand, picked up a routine 1-0 win against third division side Wurzburger Kickers.

After securing promotion to the Bundesliga in 2020, Arminia did well to finish above the bottom three. The target will be to remain in the top-flight once again.

Freiburg, on the other hand, will hope to push for a European place this time around after finishing 10th last season.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Freiburg Head-to-head

The two teams have faced off just eight times in the Bundesliga. Arminia Bielefeld have won five times and lost twice, with just one game ending as a draw.

Both teams made home advantage count last season as Arminia won 1-0 at home while Freiburg picked up a 2-0 win at home.

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: W

Freiburg form guide: W

Arminia Bielefeld vs Freiburg Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Sebastian Vasiliadis is out with an ankle injury and will not take part in the game.

Injured: Sebastian Vasiliadis

Suspended: None

Freiburg

Nishan Burkart and Nils Petersen remain out of this game due to injuries. Lukas Kubler who was injured seems to have recovered and in contention again.

Injured: Nishan Burkart, Nils Petersen

Unavailable: None

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Freiburg Predicted Lineups

Arminia Bielefeld Probable Lineup (4-3-1-2): Stefan Ortega; Jacob Barrett Laursen, Joakim Nilsson, Amos Pieper, Cédric Brunner; Fabian Kunze, Manuel Prietl, Alessandro Schöpf; Masaya Okugawa; Bryan Lasme, Fabian Klos

Freiburg Probable Lineup (5-4-1): Mark Flekken; Christian Günter, Manuel Gulde, Philipp Lienhart, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Schmid; Vincenzo Grifo, Nicolas Höfler, Yannik Keitel, Roland Sallai; Lucas Höler

Arminia Bielefeld vs Freiburg Prediction

Arminia Bielefeld managed to survive even without the backing of their vocal fans last season. We expect them to play with a spring in their steps come Saturday and pick up a win against Christian Streich’s side.

Score prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 Freiburg

For all the latest news and updates, follow Sportskeeda Football on Facebook!

Edited by Shardul Sant
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी