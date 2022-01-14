Arminia Bielefeld vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Arminia Bielefeld host Greuther Furth at the Schuco-Arena on Sunday in a bottom-of-the-table clash.

Arminia Bielefeld have begun picking up results recently as they target a third consecutive season in the German top-flight. They held third-place Freiburg to a 2-2 draw last time out, fighting back from a two-goal deficit via goals from Masaya Okugawa and Bryan Lasme to pick up a point.

The hosts sit 17th in the league table with 17 points from 18 games. They will be looking to build on their newfound form on Sunday as they look to exit the relegation zone.

Greuther Furth's struggles in the top-flight continued last time out as they held on for a goalless draw against Stuttgart last Saturday. They are now winless in their last three league outings since their shock 1-0 victory over Union Berlin last month.

Greuther Furth sit bottom of the table with just six points picked up so far this season. They will be looking to pull off a win when they play on Sunday.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Greuther Furth Head-to-Head

There have been 24 meetings between Arminia Bielefeld and Greuther Furth. The hosts have won 10 of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been eight draws between the two sides.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw when they last faced off in the opening weeks of the Bundesliga this season.

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide: D-W-W-L-D

Greuther Furth Form Guide: D-D-L-W-L

Arminia Bielefeld vs Greuther Furth Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Nathan De Medina and Fabian Klos are both unavailable for selection due to illness and injury respectively.

Injured: Fabian Klos

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Nathan De Medina (illness)

Suspended: None

Greuther Furth

Abdourahmane Barry, Marius Funk, Gideon Jung, Robin Kehr and Jessica Ngankam are all injured and will not play against Arminia Bielefeld at the weekend.

Injured: Abdourahmane Barry, Marius Funk, Gideon Jung, Robin Kehr, Jessica Ngankam

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Greuther Furth Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega (GK); Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Andres Andrade; Sebastian Vasiliadis, Manuel Prietl; Patrick Wimmer, Alessandro Schöpf, Masaya Okugawa; Bryan Lasme

Greuther Furth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sascha Burchert (GK); Marco Meyerhofer, Sebastian Griesbeck, Nick Viergever, Gian-Luca Itter; Paul Seguin, Max Christiansen, Timothy Tillman; Branimir Hrgota, Jamie Leweling, Havard Nielsen

Arminia Bielefeld vs Greuther Furth Prediction

Sunday's game is a battle between the bottom two sides in the Bundesliga. They are however in contrasting forms at the moment as they are separated by 11 points on the table.

While the hosts are unbeaten in their last three games, the visitors are winless in all three and have won just one game all season. The points should go Arminia Bielefeld's way on Sunday.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 2-1 Greuther Furth

Edited by Manas Mitul