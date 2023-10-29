Arminia Bielefeld vs Hamburger Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31, 2023 

Arminia Bielefeld host Hamburger at the Schuco-Arena on Tuesday (October 31) in the DFB Pokal.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of results in the league at the moment after a slow start. Arminia beat Bundesliga side Bochum on penalties in the opening round in August, their third straight win in four games against Die Blauen.

Arminia have been knocked out at this stage of the competition in four of the last five seasons, though.

Hamburger, meanwhile, have had a largely solid 2. Bundesliga campaign. They beat RW Essen 4-3 in the previous round of the Cup. They took the lead three times and lost it on each occasion before Slovakia international Laszlo Benes scored the winner in stoppage time.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hamburger Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between the two teams, with Bielefeld trailing 23-9.

Hamburger have won their last two games in the fixture and lost one competitive game against Bielefeld since 2005.

Armini have kept clean sheets in two games after failing to register one in nine.

Three of Bielefeld's five league wins this season have come at home.

Only one of Hamburg's six league wins this season have come on the road.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hamburger Prediction

Bielefeld are on a three-game winning streak after winning one of eight games. They're unbeaten in three home games.

Hamburg, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten streak but they have won two of their last six games. They have performed well in this fixture, though, and should come out on top..

Prediction: Arminia 0-1 Hamburger

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hamburger Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hamburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of their last eight matchups.)