Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Relegation-battling Arminia Bielefeld welcome Hertha Berlin to the Bielefelder Alm on Sunday as they look to move out of the Bundesliga drop zone.

With just three wins and 10 defeats from 14 games, the newly-promoted Blues are just a point off safety. They started the new year with a slender 1-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Berlin, meanwhile, are oozing confidence after getting their year off to a fine start, thumping bottom-side Schalke 3-0 at home.

The victory brought them up to 12th in the standings, and they will be pushing to climb further with another victory.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha Berlin Head-To-Head

In 19 games between the sides, Hertha Berlin have a superior record with nine wins. Die Arminen have beaten Berlin only three times.

They last met in August 2015 in a DFB-Pokal encounter in which the capital club won 2-0. However, this is the first time they are meeting in the league since February 2009.

Neuhaus: "@herthabsc hat eine richtig gute Mannschaft, die auch immer wieder zeigt, was sie können. Sie gehören eigentlich ein Stückchen weiter oben in die Tabelle. Aber es ist auch eine Mannschaft, die noch keine zwei Spiele in Folge gewinnen konnte."#DSCBSC — DSC Arminia Bielefeld (@arminia) January 8, 2021

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Hertha Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-W

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

The relegation-threatened side will be missing Jacob Barrett Laursen and Noel Niemann due to injuries. Striker Andreas Voglsammer's participation is in doubt.

Injured: Jacob Barrett Laursen and Noel Nieman

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Andreas Voglsammer

Hertha Berlin

The Old Lady will be without the services of Javairo Dilrosun, Dedryck Boyata, Santiago Ascacibar, and Mathew Leckie. Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek is pushing for a start this weekend.

Injured: Javairo Dilrosun, Dedryck Boyata, Santiago Ascacibar, and Mathew Leckie

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld (4-4-2): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Mike van der Hoorn, Nathan de Medina; Ritsu Doan, Manuel Prietl, Marcel Hartel, Christian Gebauer; Fabian Klos, Sergio Cordova.

Hertha Berlin (4-3-3): Alexander Schwolow; Peter Pekarik, Niklas Stark, Omar Alderete, Marvin Plattenhardt; Vladimir Darida, Lucas Tousart, Matteo Guendouzi; Dodi Lukebakio, Jhon Cordoba, Matheus Cunha.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Even though neither side has truly impressed, Berlin will feel confident ahead of their trip. They've been really good on the counter, with Cordoba and Cunha providing the quality upfront.

Meanwhile, Bielefeld have struggled to create opportunities while trying to play out from the back.

The home side might sit deep but we expect visiting Hertha Berlin to claim the spoils.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-2 Hertha Berlin