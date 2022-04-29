Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In the Bundesliga this weekend, Arminia Bielefeld will host Hertha Berlin at the Schuco Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Bielefeld are in abysmal form at the moment and could soon join Greuther Furth as the two automatically relegated sides. Their poor run of results prompted the dismissal of manager Frank Kramer, but they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Koln in interim manager Marco Kostmann's first game in charge.

The home side sit 17th in the league table with just 26 points. They need a win on Saturday to retain their slim hopes of survival. Hertha Berlin, meanwhile, have hit a good patch at a crucial time. They picked up a much-needed three points last weekend, beating fellow relegation battlers Stuttgart 2-0, via goals from Davie Selke and Ishak Belfodil.

The visitors are 15th in the Bundesliga standings with 32 points. They are four points clear of the relegation playoff spot and will avoid an automatic drop with a win this weekend.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha Berlin Head-to-Head

There have been 22 meetings between Arminia Bielefeld and Hertha Berlin. The hosts have won just four of those games, while Hertha have won ten times. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Hertha won 2-0.

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L.

Hertha Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha Berlin Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Fabian Klos and Bryan Lasne both remain out with injuries, while Cedric Brunner, Jacob Barrett Laursen and Fabian Kunze are all doubtful.

Injured: Fabian Klos, Bryan Lasne.

Doubtful: Cedric Brunner, Jacob Barrett Laursen, Fabian Kunze.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Hertha Berlin

Vladimir Darida has been suspended from Saturday's game, while Alexander Schwolow, Rune Jarstein and Stefan Jovetic are all injured. Myziane Maolida, Lukas Klunter, Marvin Plattenhardt and Dong-jun Lee are all doubtful.

Injured: Alexander Schwolow, Rune Jarstein, Stefan Jovetic.

Doubtful: Myziane Maolida, Lukas Klunter, Marvin Plattenhardt, Dong-jun Lee.

Suspended: Vladimir Darida.

Unavailable: None.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha Berlin Predicted XIs

Arminia Bielefeld (4-5-1): Stefan Ortega (GK); Guilherme Ramos, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, George Bello; Masaya Okugawa, Alessandro Schopf, Sebastian Vasiliadis, Manuel Prietl, Patrick Wimmer; Janni Serra.

Hertha Berlin (4-2-31): Marcel Lotka (GK); Peter Pekarik, Dedryck Boyata, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan; Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar; Marco Ritcher, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Suat Serdar; Davie Selke.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hertha Berlin Prediction

Bielefeld are on an eight-game winless run in the league, losing seven games and scoring just twice. They have won the fewest home games in the league this season and have scored the fewest goals.

Hertha, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have kept clean sheets in both games. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 0-1 Hertha Berlin.

