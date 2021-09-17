Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Winless Arminia Bielefeld will hope to pick up their first three points of the season when they host TSG Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Frank Kramer’s side are one of four teams who have still not won a game in the German top-flight, as they have drawn three and lost one of their four games so far.

Arminia were comfortably beaten 3-1 by Borussia Monchengladbach in the previous game and will have to muster up a stronger performance defensively against Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to the season. After their dominant 4-0 win on the opening day of the season, they have failed to win a single game in the league.

Back-to-back losses against Borussia Dortmund and Mainz mean Hoffenheim will head into the clash against Arminia under a bit of pressure.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim Head-to-head

The two sides have faced off just four times, and Arminia have never won against Hoffenheim. Hoffenheim have won this fixture twice, and two games have ended as draws.

Heading into the clash, both sides are in a rough patch of form, so it could go either way.

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: D-D-D-L

Hoffenheim form guide: W-D-L-L

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Andres Andrade is training, but is not fully match fit yet. Amos Pieper is also a doubt for the game. Edimilson Fernandes and Sebastian Vasiliadis are not expected to feature.

DSC Arminia Bielefeld @arminia

#DSCTSG Kramer: „Amos Pieper war heute das erste Mal im „größeren“ Training dabei. Da müssen wir abwarten, wie es morgen aussieht. Bei Andrés müssen wir die Abläufe noch reinbekommen. Er ist lernwillig und will spielen, aber ich denke wir müssen ihm auch Zeit geben.“ Kramer: „Amos Pieper war heute das erste Mal im „größeren“ Training dabei. Da müssen wir abwarten, wie es morgen aussieht. Bei Andrés müssen wir die Abläufe noch reinbekommen. Er ist lernwillig und will spielen, aber ich denke wir müssen ihm auch Zeit geben.“

#DSCTSG

Injured: Edimilson Fernandes, Sebastian Vasiliadis

Doubtful: Andres Andrade, Amos Pieper

Suspended: None

Hoffenheim

Ermin Bicakcic, Havard Nordtveit and Benjamin Hubner are still not available and are expected to miss out. Sebastian Rudy is doubtful for the game as he struggles with a back injury.

Ihlas Bebou is back in training after recovering from COVID-19, and could be part of the squad come Saturday.

Injured: Ermin Bicakcic, Havard Nordtveit, Benjamin Hubner

Doubtful: Sebastian Rudy

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim Predicted Lineups

Arminia Bielefeld Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen; Manuel Prietl, Alessandro Schöpf; Robin Hack, Patrick Wimmer, Masaya Okugawa; Fabian Klos

Hoffenheim Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Oliver Baumann; David Raum, Chris Richards, Kevin Vogt, Stefan Posch; Florian Grillitsch, Denns Geiger; Jacob Bruun Larsen, Christoph Baumgartner, Andrej Kramaric; Georginio Rutter

Arminia Bielefeld vs Hoffenheim Prediction

Also Read

Both teams are desperate for a win, but we see them canceling each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 Hoffenheim

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Peter P