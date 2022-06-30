Arminia Bielefeld vs Olympiacos Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st July | Club Friendlies 2022

The Saalfelden Arena plays host to a thrilling friendly as Arminia Bielefeld and Olympiacos go head-to-head on Friday.

The German outfit head into the weekend on a run of 12 games without a win and will be desperate to end this dry spell.

Arminia Bielefeld got their preparations for the forthcoming Bundesliga 2 campaign started last Sunday as they fell to a 4-1 friendly loss to Universitatea Craiova.

They have now failed to win any of their last 12 games stretching back to last season, losing nine and claiming three draws in that time.

Their last victory came on February 19 when Masaya Okugawa scored the only goal of the game to hand Die Arminen a slender 1-0 victory over Union Berlin.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Slavia Prague when the sides met on Wednesday.

In a cagey affair at the HUBER Arena, Oleg Reabciuk and Aiham Ousou scored for either side to force a share of the spoils.

Olympiacos are now unbeaten in each of their last three outings, picking up two draws and one win since opening their pre-season with a 2-0 loss to SV Reid.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Olympiacos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides and they will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Arminia Bielefeld head into the weekend winless in each of their last 12 outings, picking up three draws and losing nine in that time.

Olympiacos are unbeaten in each of their last three friendly outings, picking up two draws and one win while scoring three goals and conceding one in that time.

Arminia Bielefeld have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 12 matches, shipping 28 goals in that period.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Olympiacos Prediction

Arminia Bielefeld will be looking to arrest their slump as they prepare for life in the second tier of German football. However, they face an Olympiacos side who are unbeaten in five of their last six outings across all competitions. The Greek outfit head into the weekend as the more in-form side and we are backing them to come out victorious.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-2 Olympiacos

Arminia Bielefeld vs Olympiacos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympiacos

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Olympiacos have failed to keep a clean sheet in six of their last seven games)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Arminia Bielefeld’s last seven games)

