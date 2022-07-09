Arminia Bielefeld vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | Club friendlies 2022

Arminia Bielefeld and PSV will square off at the Heidewaldstadion in a pre-season friendly game on Saturday.

Arminia Bielefeld failed to secure their top-flight status last season and were eliminated from the Bundesliga. PSV, on the other hand, missed out on the Eredivise title last season by just a couple of points.

The German team have been pretty active in the pre-season thus far and have played four games, winning three of them. Last Friday, they were in action against Olympiakos and recorded a 3-1 win.

PSV have played just two friendlies thus far. They kicked off their campaign with a 6-0 win against BW Lohne and were held to a 2-2 draw by Cercle Brugge last Saturday.

New manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has got off to a solid start in his managerial spell with the club and Bielefeld will provide the biggest challenge yet in the pre-season for his side.

Arminia Bielefeld vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Arminia have enjoyed a good run in the pre-season thus far, scoring 12 goals in four games and conceding six in that period.

PSV have scored eight goals in the two friendly games thus far and have let in two goals.

Arminia were solid defensively in the Bundesliga campaign last season, conceding 53 goals in 34 games but their lack of sharpness in front of the goal proved to be their undoing. They had the worst attacking record in the division, scoring just 27 times in 34 games.

PSV scored more than three times as many goals as Arminia (86) last season and had a better defensive record than their German opponents as well (42).

Arminia Bielefeld vs PSV Prediction

PSV are the better of the two sides, at least on paper. While we do not expect the Dutch giants to field a full-strength squad for the friendly game, they have the advantage here.

As the two sides do not have much history between them, it is difficult to predict just how the game will turn out. Nonetheless, we predict PSV will come out on top here.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-3 PSV

Arminia Bielefeld vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: PSV to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Under 2.5.

