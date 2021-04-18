Arminia Bielefeld vs Schalke 04 prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Arminia Bielefeld host bottom-dwellers Schalke at the Bielefelder Alm on Tuesday in the Bundesliga.

The promoted side are seeking to put more daylight between them and the relegation zone as the season heads to a close.

Die Arminen are just a point clear of Hertha Berlin in 15th place, but with a game in hand. The capital side won't be in action for at least another week after an outbreak of COVID-19 in their camp.

Following a goalless draw at Augsburg on Saturday, Frank Kramer's side missed a chance to go three points clear of the relegation zone. However, their next opponents are in a worse position.

With just two wins all season, the Royal Blues are rock bottom in the Bundesliga, having accrued a meager 13 points from 29 games. They will be relegated with a defeat on Tuesday.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Schalke 04 Head-To-Head

In 18 clashes between the sides, the Royal Blues have a superior record with 12 wins, losing to Arminia only thrice.

That includes one this season, too, when Die Arminen secured a 1-0 victory at Gelsenkirchen.

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-D

Schalke 04 Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Arminia Bielefeld vs Schalke 04 Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Sergio Cordova and Reinhold Yabo are still in quarantine. Meanwhile, Masaya Okugawa (cramps) and Fabian Klos (foot) are nursing minor injuries and will be assessed ahead of kick-off.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sergio Cordova and Reinhold Yabo

Kramer: „Okugawa hat einen Krampf erlitten, der sich nicht mehr gelöst hat. Das sollte nicht so schlimm sein. Fabian Klos wurde auf den Fuß gestiegen, das passiert mal. Dort müssen wir morgen mal schauen, wie es für Dienstag aussieht.“#FCADSC — DSC Arminia Bielefeld (@arminia) April 17, 2021

Schalke 04

The Royal Blues have quite a few injury concerns with as many as seven players out injured. Kilian Ludewig's injury is long-term, having been out since December with a metatarsal fracture.

Nabil Bentaleb has been sidelined for a month with a groin problem but is expected to return next week.

Injured: Kilian Ludewig, Nabil Bentaleb, Steven Skrzybski, Matija Nastatic, Nassim Boujellab, Hamza Mendyl, and Levent Mercan

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Schalke 04 Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld (4-3-3): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Anderson Lucoqui; Nathan de Medina, Manuel Prietl, Fabian Kunze; Ritsu Doan, Sven Schipplock, Andreas Voglsammer.

Schalke 04 (3-5-2): Ralf Fahrmann; Benjamin Stambouli, Malick Thiaw, Timo Becker; Mehmet Aydin, Suat Serdar, Can Bozdogan, Omar Mascarall, Sead Kolasinac; Amine Harit, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Schalke 04 Prediction

Schalke are stuck in such a rut that it's impossible to see them taking anything out of the game.

It should be a straight-forward victory for the home side.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 2-0 Schalke