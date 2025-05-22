Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24th 2025

Arminia Bielefeld will square off against Stuttgart at the Olympiastadion Berlin in the DFB-Pokal final on Saturday. Arminia will play in their maiden final, while the Reds are in the final after a 12-year gap.

Ad

Die Arminen have been the giant-killers this season and defeated reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in the semifinals. They can create history on Saturday by becoming the first team outside of the top two tiers of German football to lift the DFB-Pokal.

Die Schwaben booked their place in the final with a 3-1 win over RB Leipzig in the semifinals last month. They have a 100% record in May and registered a comeback 3-2 away win over RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga last week.

Ad

Trending

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 44 times in all competitions. The Reds have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 20 wins. Arminia have 12 wins and 12 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the DFB-Pokal second round in 2022, and Die Schwaben recorded a commanding 6-0 home win. Notably, it was their first win over Arminia since 2019.

Die Arminen are on a 13-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, recording 11 wins.

Stuttgart have scored at least three goals in five of their last eight games in all competitions.

Arminia Bielefeld have scored 11 goals in five DFB-Pokal games thus far while conceding just three.

The Reds have failed to score in three of their last five meetings against Arminia.

Die Schwaben have scored at least two goals in eight of their last 10 games in the DFB-Pokal while keeping six clean sheets.

Ad

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Prediction

Die Arminen won their final 3. Liga match of the season last week and their 1-0 win helped them secure the league title. It was their eighth win in nine games. They produced a remarkable performance in the semifinal against Leverkusen to register a comeback win, and they will look to build on that form.

Nassim Boujellab remains sidelined with an injury, while Roberts Uldriķis is a long-term absentee after suffering a knee injury in February.

Ad

Die Schwaben have seen an uptick in form just at the right time, and after going winless in their last three games in April, they have enjoyed a 100% record in May. They have won their two DFB-Pokal meetings against Arminia while keeping clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Angelo Stiller is struggling with an ankle injury and is a major doubt. Dan-Axel Zagadou was an unused substitute against Leipzig and will likely start from the bench again. Ameen Al-Dakhil is also back in training but will undergo a late fitness test.

Ad

The match is expected to be contested closely, and the Reds' experience in the competition should help them record a narrow win.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-2 Stuttgart

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Stuttgart to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More