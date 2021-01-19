Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Stuttgart will look to build some momentum when they travel to the Bielefelder Alm to face Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga.

The hosts are currently 15th in the Bundesliga, and just a spot above having to play in the relegation playoff.

In their last game, they only managed a 0-0 draw against fellow strugglers Hoffenheim. However, they have picked up seven points from their last five games.

Given their ambitions at the moment, which would be to remain in the Bundesliga, that is a good run of form for Arminia Bielefeld.

Stuttgart have a win, a draw and a loss in the three Bundesliga games that they have played so far in 2021.

In their last game, Silas Wamangituka scored a dramatic 96th-minute equaliser to earn Stuttgart a point from a 2-2 draw against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Arminia Bielefeld have only beaten Stuttgart twice in the last 20 games that these two sides have played against each other.

Stuttgart have won 12 of those games against Arminia, while six previous encounters have ended in draws between these two teams.

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Stuttgart form guide: D-W-L-W-L

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Manuel Prietl, Noel Niemann and Andreas Voglsammer will not take part in this encounter against Stuttgart due to various injuries.

Injured: Manuel Prietl, Noel Niemann, Andreas Voglsammer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stuttgart

Stuttgart will be without Maxime Awoudja, Clinton Mola, Lilian Egloff and Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, who are all out with injuries. However, Erik Thommy could make the bench for Stuttgart.

Injured: Hamadi Al Ghaddioui, Maxime Awoudja, Lilian Egloff

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen; Ritsu Doan, Fabian Kunze, Marcel Hartel, Reinhold Yabo; Fabian Klos, Sergio Cordova

VfB Stuttgart Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Gregor Kobel; Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Marc Kempf; Wataru Endo, Silas Wamangituka, Borna Sosa, Orel Mangala; Gonzalo Castro, Mateo Klimowicz; Nicolas Gonzalez

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Prediction

That injury-time equalizer in the game against Gladbach would have been incredible for the confidence around the Stuttgart squad.

Even though Arminia have picked up the odd win recently, we predict that Stuttgart will comfortably win this game.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-3 Stuttgart