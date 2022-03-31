Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

In Bundesliga action this weekend, Arminia Bielefeld will host Stuttgart at the Schuco-Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Bielefeld are in poor form at the moment, finding themselves in the thick of a relegation battle. They were trounced 4-0 by Mainz in their last game as they displayed chaotic defending, conceding three penalties.

The home side sit 17th in the league standings, with 25 points from 27 games. They will exit the drop zone with a win this weekend.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, have begun fighting for their top-flight status recently. They picked up a 3-2 comeback win over Augsburg in their last outing, something they thoroughly deserved, as they were extremely positive in attack.

The visitors now sit a point and three places above their weekend hosts in the league table. Stuttgart will look to build on their recent form and pull clear of the drop zone.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Arminia Bielefeld and Stuttgart. The hosts have won just five of their previous meetings, while Stuttgart have won 13 times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Bielefeld won 1-0.

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W.

Stuttgart Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

The hosts boast a clean bill of health after numerous players recovered from COVID-19 ahead of Saturday's game.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Stuttgart

Stuttgart have a lengthy list of absentees. Nikolas Nartey, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Lilian Egloff, Naouirou Ahamada and Daniel Didavi are injured, while Philipp Forster has tested positive for COVID-19. Mohamed Sankoh, Borna Sosa and Florian Schock are dealing with injuries and are doubtful.

Injured: Nikolas Nartey, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, Lilian Egloff, Naouirou Ahamada, Daniel Didavi.

Doubtful: Mohamed Sankoh, Borna Sosa, Florian Schock.

Unavailable: Philipp Forster (COVID-19).

Suspended: None.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Predicted XIs

Arminia Bielefeld (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega (GK); Cedric Brunner, Joakim Nilsson, Guilherme Ramos, Andres Andrade; Fabian Kunze, Sebastian Vasiliadis; Patrick Wimmer, Alessandro Schopf, Masaya Okugawa; Janni Serra.

Stuttgart (4-1-4-1): Florian Muller; Pascal Stenzel, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Waldemar Anton, Hiroki Ito; Atakan Karazor, Chris Fuhrich, Wataru Endo; Tiago Tomas, Omar Marmoush, Sasa Kalajdzic.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Stuttgart Prediction

Bielefeld are on a four-game losing streak, scoring no goals. They have the worst home record in the German top flight, with just two wins from 13 games.

Stuttgart, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three games and have lost just one of their last five. The visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 0-2 Stuttgart

Edited by Bhargav