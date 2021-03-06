Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Arminia Bielefeld host Union Berlin on Sunday in a crunch Bundesliga clash for the hosts, who are embroiled in a relegation battle.

Mainz's draw with Schalke on Friday night pushed Arminia to 17th spot in the Bundesliga. Should they finish there at the end of the season, they would be automatically relegated.

Arminia are level on points with Mainz and Hertha Berlin, but are the worst-placed out of the three at the moment due to their goal difference.

They do, however, have a game in hand to play this coming midweek. Their fixture against Werder Bremen last month was postponed and will be played on Wednesday evening.

In their last match, Arminia were beaten 3-0 by Borussia Dortmund. They managed to keep Dortmund goalless until halftime, but strikes from Mahmoud Dahoud, Jadon Sancho and Reinier secured the win for Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Union have not lost any of their last three games in the league, picking up five points from those encounters.

In their last match, they drew 1-1 against Hoffenheim, with both goals coming in the first half. Max Kruse scored a penalty to give Union the lead, but a Nico Schlotterbeck own goal brought Hoffenheim back into the game.

👉 Another important weekend in our second @Bundesliga_EN campaign. We head to @arminia_int and the SchücoArena in the search for three points. Everything to play for! #DSCFCU | #fcunion | 18:00 CEThttps://t.co/8t6ZYhU0Zm — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) March 6, 2021

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

Union have won seven, and lost three of the last 19 matches they have played against Arminia.

Union had five different scorers in their 5-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Union Berlin form guide: D-W-D-L-D

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Fabian Kunze is suspended and will miss the game. Cebio Soukou is out injured, in what is their only health-related concern at the moment.

Injured: Cebio Soukou

Suspended: Fabian Kunze

Union Berlin

Grischa Promel picked up an injury in the game against Hoffenheim, and could miss this game. Christopher Lenz, Taiwo Awoniyi, Sheraldo Becker and Anthony Ujah are all injured as well.

Injured: Christopher Lenz, Taiwo Awoniyi, Sheraldo Becker and Anthony Ujah, Grischa Promel

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Predicted XIs

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen; Marcel Hartel , Manuel Prietl; Ritsu Doan, Michel Vlap, Andreas Voglsammer; Fabian Klos

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Loris Karius; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Niko Schlotterbeck; Christopher Trimmel, Christian Gentner, Robert Andrich, Marius Bulter, Marcus Ingvartsen; Max Kruse, Joel Pohjanpalo

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Prediction

We are predicting that Union Berlin will win this game, with Arminia's poor form showing no signs of relenting any time soon.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 0-1 Union Berlin