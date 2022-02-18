Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bundesliga action continues over the weekend as Arminia Bielefeld entertain Union Berlin at Bielefelder Alm on Saturday.

The hosts have just one win in their league fixtures in 2022 and a 2-0 loss at Hoffenheim last week saw them remain in 15th place in the league standings.

The visitors have lost steam in their recent encounters, losing two games in a row and failing to score in either of them. With the race for automatic European qualification spots heating up, it is crucial that they avoid dropping points here.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

Of the 21 games played between the two sides so far, only three have come in the Bundesliga, with the rest coming in 2. Bundesliga. The visitors have been the better side against their western rivals with eight wins to their name.

The hosts are winless in this fixture since the 2015-16 season and all three of their wins against Union Berlin have come at home. The spoils have been shared 10 times in this fixture.

They last squared off in league action at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei in September. Kevin Behrens' 88th-minute goal secured a 1-0 win for Union Berlin in the reverse fixture.

Arminia Bielefeld form guide (Bundesliga): L-D-W-D-D

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Club captain Manuel Prietl is expected to sit this one out with an unknown illness. Amos Pieper and Stefanos Kapino have returned to training but might be restricted to the bench in this game. Patrick Wimmer returns from a one-game ban served against Hoffenheim.

Andrés Andrade has recovered well from an ankle sprain and faces a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Injured: Manuel Prietl

Doubtful: Andres Andrade

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Keita Endo trained this week but faces a late fitness test ahead of the trip to Bielefeld. Robin Knoche will serve a one-match suspension here, following his fifth yellow card of the campaign in the 3-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund last time around.

1. FC Union Berlin @fcunion_en



#DSCFCU | #fcunion 🗣 Fischer: Two draws, Frankfurt won and Hoffenheim lost, a very compact team. They don't give much away - 12 games, 13 goals conceded. Good transition game. They play direct towards goal. It will be a very difficult match. 🗣 Fischer: Two draws, Frankfurt won and Hoffenheim lost, a very compact team. They don't give much away - 12 games, 13 goals conceded. Good transition game. They play direct towards goal. It will be a very difficult match. #DSCFCU | #fcunion https://t.co/yN4doOBdVd

Injured: None

Doubtful: Keita Endo

Suspended: Robin Knoche

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega (GK); Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Nathan De Medina; Alessandro Schöpf, Sebastian Vasiliadis; Patrick Wimmer, Masaya Okugawa, Florian Krüger; Janni Serra

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe (GK); Timo Baumgartl, Paul Jaeckel, Dominique Heintz; Christopher Trimmel, Sheraldo Becker, Levin Oztunali, Genki Haraguchi, Bastian Oczipka; Taiwo Awoniyi, Andreas Voglsammer

Arminia Bielefeld vs Union Berlin Prediction

The hosts have had just one loss to their name in their last seven outings and have played more draws (10) this season than any other team in the league. The visiting side have enjoyed a decent run in their travels, though only three of their nine wins have come in away games.

The visiting side have failed to score in their last two games while the hosts did not score in their previous outing. Taking everything into consideration, a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-1 Union Berlin.

Edited by Manas Mitul