Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2025 

Arminia Bielefeld play Werder Bremen at the Schuco-Arena on Tuesday in the DFB-Pokal quarter-final. Arminia are on the hunt for promotion from the third tier as they turn their attention to cup football.

They have performed beyond expectations in the Cup, picking up 2-0 wins over Hannover and Union Berlin, respectively, before beating Bundesliga side Freiburg 3-1 in the last-16 in December.

Werder, meanwhile, have been disappointing in the league and will hope for better luck in the cup. They respectively saw off Energie Cottbus and Paderborn in the first two rounds before beating Darmstadt 1-0 last time out, thanks to a late Anthony Jung winner.

Werder last appeared at this stage of the DFB-Pokal in the 2020-21 season, beating Regensburg 1-0.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 meetings between Bielefeld and Bremen, who leaad 22-10.

The two teams last faced off in a Bundesliga clash in March 2021 which Die Werderaner won 2-0.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 14 competitive games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2002.

Bremen have conceded just once in the DFB-Pokal this season. Only Wolfsburg (0) have conceded fewer.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Arminia are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning one of seven competitive outings. They have knocked out two top-flight sides in the cup and will look to add a third.

Werder, meanwhile, have lost their last three games but are the favourites due to their superior quality. They have struggled on the road off late but should do just enough to edge this one.

Prediction: Arminia 1-2 Werder

Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bremen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of Werder's last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Die Arminen's last five home matches)

