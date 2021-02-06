Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld host Werder Bremen in a Bundesliga clash on Sunday.

Arminia are currently in 16th position in the Bundesliga, occupying the relegation playoff spot at the moment. They have 17 points form 19 games, and have seen a slump in form hit them at the wrong time of the season.

They have lost both their last two games in the league, after gaining seven points from the three games before that.

In their last game, Arminia fell to a brace from Marius Wolf as they lost 3-1 to FC Koln.

Bremen are just five points ahead of Bielefeld at the moment, and are in 11th place. After a decent start to the season that saw them challenging near the European qualification spots, Bremen have tapered off lately.

They only stayed in the Bundesliga by winning the relegation playoff last year. They will be determined to ensure that they leave a gap between themselves and the bottom three.

In their last league game, Bremen managed a point against rock-bottom Schalke at home, with the game finishing 1-1. Kevin Mohwald scored late in the second half to spare their blushes and earn them a point in that game.

After that, Werder made it through to the next round of the DFB-Pokal with a 2-0 win over Greuther Furth in midweek.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen Head-To-Head

In the last 18 matches between these two teams, Werder Bremen have won nine, with Arminia winning five.

A goal from Leonardo Bittencourt gave Werder Bremen a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide: L-L-W-D-D

Werder Bremen Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Arminia will be without Amos Pieper and Noel Niemann for this game. Otherwise, they are expected to have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Injured: Amos Pieper, Noel Nieman

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Werder Bremen

Bremen will be missing David Selke, Niclas Fullkrug, Christian Gross and Patrik Erras due to injury.

Injured: David Selke, Niclas Fullkrug, Christian Gross, Patrik Erras

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-4-2): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Mike van der Hoorn, Nathan de Medina; Ritsu Doan, Manuel Prietl, Marcel Hartel, Christian Gebauer; Fabian Klos, Sergio Cordova

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Milos Veljkovic, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl; Theodor Gebre-Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Leanardo Bittencourt, Felix Agu; Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica

Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen Prediction

With a relegation battle on their hands, and recent results not being encouraging, this could be a long night for Arminia.

We are predicting a narrow win for Bremen in this game.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-2 Werder Bremen