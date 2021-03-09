Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

A battle in the bottom half of the Bundesliga table awaits as Werder Bremen travel to the Schuco Arena to face Arminia Bielefeld on Wednesday.

Both sides have struggled for consistency this season, but unlike Werder Bremen, Bielefeld find themselves in the relegation playoff spot.

Bielefeld’s poor run of form saw the club sack head coach Uwe Neuhaus nearly a week ago. They will hope to pick up a win and end a run of six games without a victory.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, have managed to put together a decent run of results, having lost just once in their last six Bundesliga games.

These teams are separated by just three places in the Bundesliga table, so we expect this to be a cagey and closely-fought contest.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen Head-to-head

Werder Bremen have the clear advantage in the head-to-head battle between the two teams, having won this fixture 20 times. Arminia Bielefeld have picked up nine wins, while four games have ended as draws.

Both teams drew their last game in the Bundesliga and will look to improve on that result this time.

Arminia Bielefeld form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Werder Bremen form guide: W-D-L-W-D

Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Bielefeld will be without Cebio Soukou, who has been ruled out due to a muscle injury. Sergio Cordova is back and could be part of the matchday squad come Wednesday.

Injured: Cebio Soukou

Suspended: None

Davie Selke and Omer Toprak will be assessed ahead of the game. Their participation is in doubt at the moment. Patrick Erras is unavailable due to a hip injury.

Injured: Patrick Erras

Doubtful: Davie Selke, Omer Toprak

Suspended: None

Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen Predicted Lineups

Arminia Bielefeld Probable XI (4-1-2-1-2): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson, Jacob Barrett Laursen; Manuel Prietl, Masaya Okugawa, Ritsu Doan, Fabian Kunze; Fabian Klos, Michel Vlap

Werder Bremen Probable XI (3-5-2): Jiri Pavlenka; Niklas Moisander, Marco Friedl, Christian Gross; Ludwig Augustinsson, Theodor Gebre-Selassie, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Mohwald, Romano Schmidt; Josh Sargent, Milot Rashica

Arminia Bielefeld vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Although the two teams are not too far from each other in the league table, Werder Bremen are in a better run of form.

Confidence is high as the Werder Bremen front two are in good form, and that is likely to continue against a beleaguered Bielefeld side.

We predict an away win for Werder Bremen.

Score prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 0-1 Werder Bremen