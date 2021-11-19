Arminia Bielefeld vs Wolfsburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Arminia Bielefeld entertain Wolfsburg at Bielefelder Alm on Saturday as Bundesliga action returns after the international break.

The hosts are second-from-the-bottom in the league standings and managed to record their first win of the campaign in their previous outing. They overcame Stuttgart 1-0 in their away fixture.

Wolfsburg had a great start to their Bundesliga campaign but lost steam midway through and lost four games in a row. They have managed to return to winning ways and have two wins in their last two outings, while also managing to keep a clean sheet in both games.

Their home game against Augsburg ended in a 1-0 win on 6 November.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head

There have been 26 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. As one would expect, the visitors have been the better side here with 14 wins to their name.

The hosts have been able to record six wins over Die Wölfe and six games have ended in draws. Wolfsburg are on a six-game winning streak in this fixture.

They last squared off in a league fixture in February at Saturday's venue. The game ended in a comfortable win for Wolfsburg.

Arminia Bielefeld form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Wolfsburg form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Arminia Bielefeld vs Wolfsburg Team News

Arminia Bielefeld

Head coach Frank Kramer has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of this game but Patrick Wimmer remains a doubt. The Austrian midfielder suffered a broken nose recently and will have to feature with a face mask if he passes a late fitness test.

#DSCWOB Kramer zum Personal: „Schöpf hat das 2. Spiel für 🇦🇹 nicht gemacht und ist topfit wieder in Bielefeld angekommen, er ist ein Kandidat für Samstag. Patrick Wimmer konnte noch nicht voll mittrainieren, aber wir haben ja noch Einheiten. Das wird eine knappe Entscheidung."

Injured: None

Doubtful: Patrick Wimmer

Suspended: None

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg have a lengthy injury list for this trip to West Germany. William, Xaver Schlager and Bartosz Bialek are confirmed absentees. Meanwhile, the participation of Niklas Klinger, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Luca Waldschmidt and Admir Mehmedi remains doubtful.

Aster Vranckx has returned to training and could make an appearance from the bench here. Maxence Lacroix will serve the second of his two-game ban in this match.

Injured: William, Xaver Schlager, Bartosz Bialek

Doubtful: Admir Mehmedi, Luca Waldschmidt, Niklas Klinger, Sebastiaan Bornauw

Suspended: Maxence Lacroix

Arminia Bielefeld vs Wolfsburg Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Cédric Brunner, Nathan de Medina, Amos Pieper, Jacob Barrett Laursen; Manuel Prietl, Sebastian Vasiliadis; Alessandro Schöpf, Edimilson Fernandes, Masaya Okugawa; Fabian Klos

Wolfsburg Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Koen Casteels; Kevin Mbabu, Micky van de Ven, John Brooks; Paulo Otavio, Josuha Guilavogui, Maximilian Arnold, Ridle Baku; Yannick Gerhardt, Lukas Nmecha; Wout Werghost

Arminia Bielefeld vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Arminia's win over Stuttgart was a solid one in which they showed a lot of promise in the final third but they are the lowest-scoring side in the division and could struggle here.

Wolfsburg have a win and clean sheet in their last two games, so despite missing a few key players due to injury, they should be able to eke out a victory here.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 0-1 Wolfsburg.

