Arminia vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Arminia entertain Mainz at Bielefelder Alm in their upcoming Bundesliga fixture on Saturday.

The two sides squared off in DFB-Pokal second-round action on Wednesday at MEWA Arena. The game ended in a 3-2 win for Mainz, who scored the winning goal in the 114th minute via substitute Marcus Ingvartsen.

The hosts are one of two winless sides in the Bundesliga at the moment and suffered a 3-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund last week.

Mainz recorded their first win in five games as they overcame Augsburg 4-1 in their home game last week.

Arminia vs Mainz Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met each other 20 times across all competitions. The hosts have been the dominant side in the fixture with 10 wins to their name. Mainz have six wins while four games have ended in draws.

The two sides have been evenly matched in their last six games, with two wins for both sides and two games ending in 1-1 draws. Mainz recorded a 3-2 win in their first encounter of the campaign on Wednesday.

Arminia form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Mainz form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Arminia vs Mainz Team News

Arminia

Cedric Brunner is the only doubt for Arminia, as he was substituted in the 1-3 loss against Dortmund and missed the DFB-Pokal tie against Mainz with a foot injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cedric Brunner

Suspended: None

Mainz

The visitors also have just one injury concern for this game, with defender Jeremiah St. Juste ruled out with a shoulder injury. Adam Szalai made an appearance from the bench in the cup game against the hosts in midweek and could return to the starting XI.

Injured: Jerry St. Juste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arminia vs Mainz Predicted XI

Arminia Bielefeld (3-4-1-2): Stefan Ortega Moreno; Guilherme Ramos, Amos Pieper, Joakim Nilsson; Jacob Barrett Laursen, Masaya Okugawa, Manuel Prietl, Alessandro Schopf; Robin Hack; Fabian Klos, Florian Kruger

Mainz Probable XI (3-5-2): Robin Zentner; Stefan Bell, David Nemeth, Silvan Widmer; Anderson Lucoqui, Leandro Barreiro, Anton Stach, Daniel Brosinski, Jean-Paul Boetius; Marcus Ingvartsen, Karim Onisiwo

Arminia vs Mainz Prediction

Arminia will be hoping to take revenge for their defeat in the DFB Pokal over midweek but their form in recent fixtures suggests they might struggle to get a favorable result here.

We predict Mainz will be able to record a win here to make it three on the spin.

Prediction: Arminia 1-2 Mainz

Edited by Peter P