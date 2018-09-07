Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arne Maier - The next great German midfielder?  

Frane Selak
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
259   //    07 Sep 2018, 11:21 IST

England U19 v Germany U19 - International Match
19-year-old Maier plays for Hertha Berlin and made 17 appearances in the 2017-18 Bundesliga season

Hertha Berlin has gotten off to a great start in the German Bundesliga by winning their first two games without conceding a single goal. What is more impressive is the manner in which the Berlin club won these games. They dominated their opening fixture against FC Nürnberg and then dispatched last year's runner-up Schalke on matchday two.

Slovakian Ondrej Duda stole all the headlines with his double against Schalke but it was the performance of another midfield operator that has German fans talking.19-year-old German youth international Arne Maier started and completed 90 minutes in both opening games for the team that now sits 3rd on the Bundesliga standings.

Maier glided around his opponents and sprayed passes all over the field, showing composure beyond his teenage years.

Maier showed glimpses of ability last season when he started 14 times in the league for Hertha. But this season, by the way, he has started, he intends to show everyone just why he is so highly rated.

Maier was the recipient of the silver 'Fritz Walter Medal', an award given to only the top talents in German football, an award previously won by Timo Werner, Max Meyer and Manuel Neuer. Hertha is understandably thrilled with the progression of the 19-year-old who is possibly the most talented player their academy has produced in a long time.

Silver Fritz Walter Medal Recipient
Silver Fritz Walter Medal Recipient

With Germany's disappointing World Cup and the controversy surrounding the retirement of Ozil, some believe the time is right to bring some fresh faces into the four-time World Champions squad.

Kai Havertz and PSG's Thilo Kehrer were the first of these new faces as they were included in the latest German selection. If Arne Maier continues his great opening form one can forgive him for thinking that he may be next.

