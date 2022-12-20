Arnedo vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | December 21, 2022

Osasuna will resume their 2022-23 campaign on Wednesday against Arnedo at the Estadio Sendero in the second round of the Copa Del Rey, looking to continue from where they ended last month.

Los Rojillos headed into the midseason break off a thumping 4-1 win over Fuentes in the first round of the cup, courtesy of goals from Darko Brasanac, Ignacio Miralles and a double from Kike Garcia.

Since then, the Pamplona outfit have played three friendlies, drawing 1-1 against Lorient and Girona either side of a 3-0 win over Brest.

Arnedo, meanwhile, ply their trade in the fourth division of Spanish football and beat Atletico Baleares 4-3 on penalties at home in the first round of the cup.

Javi Arpon cancelled out Uzochukwu Adighibe's opener for Atletico in the 74th minute. Arnedo were heading out of the competition after Jorge Chacon and Alex Maestresalas had missed their attempts from the spot.

However, misses late on from Baleares, coupled with another from Alfonso Martin in their opening kick, allowed Arnedo to progress into the second round.

Arnedo vs Osasuna Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between Arnedo and Osasuna,

Osasuna haven't lost in the second round of the Copa Del Rey since the 2018-19 season,

Osasuna haven't kept a clean sheet in their last three cup games,

In competitive games, Osasuna haven't kept a clean sheet in their last three outings.

Arnedo are playing in the Copa Del Rey for the first time since the 1991-92 season.

Arnedo have progressed beyond the second round of the cup only twice - in the 1987-88 and 91-92 season.

Arnedo vs Osasuna Prediction

Arnedo find themselves in uncharted waters, making their first appearance in the Copa Del Rey in 31 years.

Osasuna, meanwhile, aren't exactly a big side but should have enough quality in their ranks to comfortably see off their fourth-tier rivals.

Prediction: Arnedo 0-3 Osasuna

Arnedo vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Osasuna

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Poll : 0 votes