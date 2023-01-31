Arouca vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2023 

Arouca and Benfica will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 21 fixture on Tuesday (January 31).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Sporting Lisbon at the same venue. Paulinho gave the visitors the lead with the last kick of the first half, but Oday Dabbagh levelled matters in the 58th minute. Paulinho then completed his brace to help the capital side claim maximum points.

Benfica, meanwhile, dispatched Pacos Ferreira with a routine 2-0 away win, with Alex Grimaldo and Joao Mario scoring inside the opening 11 minutes.

The victory helped the Eagles move seven points clear at the summit of the table, having accrued 47 points from 18 games. Arouca, meanwhile, sit in seventh spot with 26 points to show for their efforts after 17 games.

Arouca vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica have 12 wins from their lat 14 games against Arouca, losing one and drawing one.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Benfica claim a comfortable 4-0 home win on the opening day of the season.

Benfica have won their last seve meetings with Arouca.

Arouca are on a three-game unbeaten run at home in the league.

Four of Benfica's last five competitive away games have produced less than three goals.

Benfica have scored at least twice in 12 of their last 13 meetings with Arouca.

The visitors have the best away defensive record in the league this season, conceding just four goals in nine games.

Arouca vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica are in firm control of the title race, with nearest challengers Braga facing a major litmus test in Sporting Lisbon on Thursday. The league leaders will be hoping their city rivals to do them a favour while also aiming to take advantage of any potential slip by Braga.

A win over Arouca will take Roger Schmidt's side ten points clear at the summit, pending the result in the capital. Benfica have lost just one game all season and will be expected to secure maximum points against Arouca.

The visitors should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Arouca 0-2 Benfica

Arouca vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Benfica to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes