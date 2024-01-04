Arouca vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Arouca will host Benfica at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign.

The home side endured a slow start to their season but have now found good form under new boss Daniel Sousa and remain hopeful of survival. They picked up a 4-1 comeback win over newly-promoted Estrela Amadora, scoring all four goals in the second half after heading into the break a goal down.

Arouca sit 10th in the league table with 16 points from 15 games and will be looking to continue their strong run of form this weekend.

Benfica are also playing well at the moment as they continue their push for back-to-back Primeira Liga titles. They beat Famalicao 3-0 in their last match with Arthur Cabral opening the scoring just after the half-hour mark before Rafa Silva and Petar Musa joined the Brazilian on the scoresheet late in the game.

The visitors sit second in the Primeira Liga standings with 36 points picked up so far. They are just one point behind league leaders Sporting and could leapfrog them with a win on Saturday.

Arouca vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Arouca and Benfica. The hosts have won just one of those games while the visitors have won 14 times. There has been just one draw between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last nine games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last five games in this fixture.

Benfica have the worst defensive record in the Portuguese top flight this season with a goal concession tally of just 10.

Four of Arouca's seven league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Arouca vs Benfica Prediction

Arouca are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won four of their last five games across all competitions. They have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three home games and will be hopeful of extending that streak this weekend.

Benfica are on a four-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last nine games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top here.

Prediction: Arouca 0-3 Benfica

Arouca vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven league matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last eight league matchups)