Arouca vs Benfica prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Benfica are back in Portuguese Primeira Liga action over the weekend as they travel to the Estádio Municipal de Arouca to face 17th-placed Arouca on Friday.

Benfica have just one win from their last four games across all competitions. So a game against the hosts, who have just a couple of wins so far this term, is a good opportunity for them to return to winning ways. An own goal from Gilberto saw their previous league fixture against Moreirense end in 1-1 draw.

The home side are winless in their last five outings and suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against bottom-placed B-Sad in their last game two weeks ago.

Arouca vs Benfica Head-to-Head

There have been 12 encounters between the two sides across all competitions so far. As expected As Águias have dominated the proceedings against their Porto-based rivals.

Benfica have 10 wins against the hosts who have been able to get the better of the capital club just once while one game has ended in a stalemate.

They last met at Estadio de Luz in league action earlier this season. Thanks to two goals in quick succession before half-time, the game ended in a 2-0 win for Benfica.

Arouca form guide (Primeira Liga): D-W-L-L-W

Benfica form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L

Arouca vs Benfica Team News

Arouca

Fernando Castro is ruled out with an arm injury while Moses Yaw, who has not played a league game this season, is also expected to miss the game. José Manuel Velázquez is a long-term absentee with an ACL rupture.

Marco Soares is with the Cape Verde side at the ongoing AFCON tournament while André Silva and Oday Dabbagh are the two players suspended for the game due to a red card in their previous outing.

Injured: Fernando Castro, Moses Yaw, José Manuel Velázquez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: André Silva, Oday Dabbagh

Unavailable (International duty - AFCON): Moses Yaw

Benfica

Lucas Veríssimo and Rodrigo Pinho are injured for the visiting side while Everton Soares was the eighth player to test positive for COVID-19 at the club since the beginning of the year and will be unavailable.

Injured: Lucas Veríssimo, Rodrigo Pinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Everton Soares

Arouca vs Benfica Predicted XI

Arouca Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Victor Braga; Thales, Joao Basso, Abdoulaye Ba, Mateus Quaresma; Kouassi Eboue; Leandro Silva, Pedro Moreira, Andre Bukia, Arsenio Nunes; Omri Altman

Benfica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Odysseas Vlachodimos; Valentino Lazaro, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen, Alex Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Soualiho Meite, Julian Weigl, João Mário; Haris Seferovic, Darwin Núñez

Arouca vs Benfica Prediction

Arouca's all three wins this season have come at home, so they might be able to put up a good fight here. Benfica have had just one loss to their name this season in their travels and should be able to overcome the hosts here.

Prediction: Arouca 1-2 Benfica.

