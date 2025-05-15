Arouca vs Boavista Prediction and Betting Tips | May 17th 2025

Arouca and Boavista will battle for three points in the final matchday of the Primeira Liga campaign on Saturday (May 17th). The game will be played at Estadio Municipal de Arouca.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Gil Vicente last weekend. Both goals were scored in the second half, with Puche giving the visitors the lead in the 56th minute while Santiago Garcia equalized just two minutes later.

Boavista, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to FC Porto. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Rodrigo Mora and Ivan Marcano scoring for the Dragons while Miguel Reisinho halved the deficit from the spot in the 34th minute.

The loss left Os Axadrezados at the foot of the standings, having garnered just 24 points from 33 games. Arouca are 12th on 35 points.

Arouca vs Boavista Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Arouca have six wins from the last 14 head-to-head games. Boavista were victorious five times, while three games ended in a share of the spoils.
  • Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Arouca claimed a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture.
  • Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
  • Arouca have won just one of their last seven home league games (four draws).
  • Four of Boavista's last five games have been decided by a one-goal margin.
  • Arouca are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games (four wins).
  • Four of Boavista's last five away games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.
Arouca vs Boavista Prediction

Arouca have nothing left to play for this season, but will want to end their season on a high in their final game of the campaign. The Wolves are the slight favorites in this game and have won each of the last three head-to-head games.

Boavista, for their part, can no longer guarantee automatic survival regardless of their result here. The most they can achieve is securing the relegation playoff spot, which is dependent on them winning here and hoping both AFC and Farense lose their respective final games. However, the Porto outfit have boosted their hopes of retaining their top-flight spot by winning each of their last three away games.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Arouca 2-1 Boavista

Arouca vs Boavista Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Arouca to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

