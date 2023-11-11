Arouca vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Arouca and Braga will battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday 11 clash on Sunday (November 12th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Farense on Monday. Mattheus and Bruno Duarte scored first-half penalties to guide their side to all three points.

Braga, meanwhile, fell to a 3-0 defeat away to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. They missed an early penalty from Alvaro Djalo and Los Blancos made them pay, with Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo Goes all scoring to guide Carlo Ancelotti's side into the knockout rounds.

Os Arcebispos will turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them dispatch Portimonense with a 6-1 home win. The victory left them in fourth spot with 20 points to show for their efforts in 10 games. Arouca, on the other hand, are bottom of the standings with six points.

Arouca vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when Braga claimed a 2-0 home win.

The last four head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Braga have won the last five head-to-head games by an aggregate scoreline of 18-1.

Seven of Arouca's last eight league games have produced less than three goals.

Braga have the best attacking away record in the league this season with 15 goals scored in five games on the road.

Arouca are winless in their last nine league games, losing each of the last six.

Arouca vs Braga Prediction

Arouca are the favorites to get relegated first in the league this term and the Arouquenses need to hit a purple patch soon if they are to avoid suffering an early return to the second division.

Braga, for their part, have been relatively steady, if unspectacular, and still find themselves behind the top three in the table. The Archbishops have their attention divided by competing on three fronts and this could hamper their chances here.

However, the visitors have an abundance of quality players who can make a difference against Arouca. We are backing Braga to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Arouca 0-3 Braga

Arouca vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Iver 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Braga to score over 1.5 goals