Arouca vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2024

The action continues in round 21 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga as Arouca and Porto lock horns at the Estádio Municipal de Arouca on Monday.

Sergio Conceicao’s men head into the game on a nine-game unbeaten streak against the Arouquenses and will look to extend this dominant run.

Arouca moved into the top half of the Primeira Liga standings last weekend when they picked up a 2-1 victory over Portimonense at the Estadio Municipal de Portimao.

Daniel Sousa’s side have now won three games on the bounce, scoring nine goals and conceding twice since a 2-1 defeat against Vitoria de Guimaraes on January 15.

Arouca have picked up seven wins in their 20 league matches so far while losing nine and claiming four draws to collect 25 points and sit eighth in the table.

Porto, on the other hand, were denied a fifth consecutive victory last time out when they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Rio Ave at the Estadio do Dragao.

Conceicao’s men have now gone eight consecutive games without defeat in all competitions, picking up six wins and two draws since a 2-0 loss against rivals Sporting Lisbon on December 18.

With 45 points from 20 matches, Porto are currently third in the Primeira Liga table, four points behind second-placed Sporting Lisbon.

Arouca vs Porto Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Porto holds a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 13 wins from the last 15 meetings between the sides.

Arouca have managed just one win in that time, which came in February 2016, when they beat Conceicao’s men 2-1 at the Estadio do Dragao, while the spoils have been shared once.

Porto have lost just one of their last six away matches in the Primeira Liga, picking up four wins and one draw since the start of October.

The Arouquenses unbeaten in four of their last five home matches, picking up three wins and one draw since November.

Arouca vs Porto Prediction

Arouca have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks and will fancy their chances against Porto. However, Conceica’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Arouca 1-3 Porto

Arouca vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: First to score - Porto (The visitors have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine games against Arouca)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of their last eight encounters)