Arouca vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1, 2025 

Arouca and FC Porto battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round 24 clash on Saturday at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca.

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw with SC Farense at the same venue last weekend. Arouca went behind to Derick Poloni's 44th-minute strike before Alfonso Trezza and Dylan Nandin put them 2-1 up midway through the second half. Tomane equalised in the 89th minute to force a share of the spoils.

Porto, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw with Vitoria Guimaraes. Fabio Vieira broke the deadlock in the 66th minute for Porto, who were seemingly on their way to victory, but Umaro Embalo drew the game level with four minutes left.

The stalemate left the Dragons in third spot in the standings, with 47 points from 23 games, while Arouca are 12th with 25 points.

Arouca vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have 13 wins from their last 16 head-to-head games with Arouca, losing twice.

Their most recent clash in September saw Porto claim a 4-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Four of their last six head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Porto's last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Arouca are unbeaten in eight league games, winning three.

Porto have won one of their last six competitive games, losing one.

Eight of Arouca's last nine league games have seen both sides score, with six games producing over 2.5 goals.

Arouca vs Porto Prediction

Arouca are flying high, but conceding two late goals in their last two home league games saw them drop four points. Their recent upturn in fortunes has seen them steer clear of the relegation zone.

Porto's season, meanwhile, has been one to forget, as they are six points off joint table-toppers Sporting Lisbon and Benfica. They have scored at least twice in eight of the last 10 head-to-head games.

Nevertheless, expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Arouca 1-2 Porto

Arouca vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

