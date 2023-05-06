Arouca vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2023

Arouca will welcome reigning champions Porto to Estádio Municipal de Arouca in the Primeira Liga on Monday.

The hosts suffered their first league defeat in nine games last week, falling to a 1-0 away loss to Rio Ave. They have done well for themselves this season and are currently fifth in the league table with 48 points.

The visitors have won their last five games on the spin. They trail league leaders Benfica by just four points in the league table and will need to win all of their remaining games to keep their title hopes alive. In-form striker Mehdi Taremi scored the only goal of their home game against Boavista last week, as they recorded a 1-0 win.

Benfica will face Braga and Sporting in two of their remaining four games of the season, so the possibility of them dropping points can't be ruled out.

Arouca vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Porto-based teams have squared off 12 times in all competitions since 2013, with all but one meeting taking place in the Primeira Liga. These games have produced conclusive results with 11 wins for the visitors and the hosts have just one win to their name.

Porto have kept clean sheets in five of their last six meetings against the hosts. They met in the Taca de Portugal in January, with the visitors recording a 4-0 win.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in their last 12 games in the Primeira Liga.

Arouca are unbeaten in their last five home games in the league, recording four wins while keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 63-33 in the league this season. They have the best defensive record in the league, conceding 19 goals in 30 games.

Arouca vs Porto Prediction

Arouquenses have scored at least one goal in their last five home games in the league and will be looking to continue that form in this match. Interestingly, they have suffered defeats in all five home meetings against the visitors, scoring in just two games in that period.

Dragões have outscored the hosts 17-2 in their five meetings at Monday's venue. They are unbeaten in all competitions since March and considering their record against the hosts, they are expected to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Arouca 1-2 Porto

Arouca vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mehdi Taremi to score or assist any time - Yes

