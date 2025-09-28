Arouca vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | September 29th 2025

Arouca will invite league leaders Porto to Estádio Municipal de Arouca in the Primeira Liga on Monday. The visitors have enjoyed a 100% record in the league while Arouquenses have two wins to their name.

Ad

The hosts returned to winning ways after four games in their previous outing last week, recording a 2-1 away triumph over Nacional. Jesús Ramírez missed from the penalty spot in the fifth minute but redeemed himself in the 66th minute to give Nacional the lead. Goals from Boris Popović and Espen van Ee helped Arouquenses complete their comeback.

The league leaders met Rio Ave in their previous outing and registered a 3-0 away win. Pablo Rosario and Samu Aghehowa scored in quick succession in the first half, while Gabri Veiga, who provided the assists for the two goals, registered himself on the scoresheet after the break.

Ad

Trending

Arouca vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and they have met 17 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 14 wins. Arouquenses have two wins to their name and one game has ended in a draw.

The league leaders secured a league double over the hosts last season, with a 6-0 aggregate score.

The visitors have the second-best goalscoring in the league this season, scoring 15 goals and the hosts have the second-worst defensive record, conceding 14 goals.

Porto have kept clean sheets in six of their seven games in all competitions this season.

The league leaders have won four of their last six meetings against the hosts and have kept clean sheets in these wins as well.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight away games in this fixture.

Ad

Arouca vs Porto Prediction

Arouquenses have two wins, two losses, and two draws in six league games this season, with one of the wins registered at home. They have scored three goals apiece in two of their three home games this season and will look to build on that form.

Dragões have a 100% record across all competitions this season and will look to continue that form here. They have suffered just one loss in this fixture since 2016, keeping eight clean sheets in 11 games.

Ad

Luuk de Jong, Alberto Costa, and Nehuén Pérez remain sidelined with injuries, while Alan Varela was injured against Rio Ave last week and is a major doubt.

Considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture and 100% record in all competitions, the league leaders should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Arouca 0-3 Porto

Arouca vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More