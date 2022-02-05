Arouca vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

Arouca entertain league leaders Porto at the Estádio Municipal de Arouca in their upcoming Portuguese Primeira Liga fixture on Sunday.

The home side played out a goalless draw at Famalicao in their previous league outing, meaning they are just two points above the relegation zone. Porto have opened up a six-point lead at the top of the standings, thanks to a 15-game winning run in the league currently.

They secured a 2-1 win over Maritimo in their previous outing and are the only side without a defeat in the Portuguese top-flight at the moment.

Arouca vs Porto Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides with all games being league fixtures. All the games have produced conclusive results, with eight wins for the visiting side and one game ending in a win for the hosts.

They last squared off at the Estadio do Dragao in a league fixture in August, with Porto recording a 3-0 win in that reverse fixture.

Arouca form guide (Primeira Liga): D-W-L-L-L

Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Arouca vs Porto Team News

Arouca

Fernando Castro, Moses Yaw and Sema Velázquez are the injury concerns for the home side while Marco Soares has returned from international duty and is in contention to start here.

Injured: Fernando Castro, Moses Yaw, José Manuel Velázquez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Porto

Wilson Manafá remains the only injury concern for the Dragões while Stephen Eustáquio, Mehdi Taremi and Matheus Uribe have just reported back from their international duties, and their involvement here remains doubtful.

Injured: Wilson Manafa

Doubtful: Mehdi Taremi, Matheus Uribe, Stephen Eustáquio

Suspended: None

Arouca vs Porto Predicted XI

Arouca Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Victor Braga; Thales, Joao Basso, Abdoulaye Ba, Mateus Quaresma; Kouassi Eboue; Leandro Silva, Pedro Moreira, Andre Bukia, Arsenio Nunes; André Silva

Porto Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diogo Costa; Bruno Costa, Chancel Mbemba, Fabio Cardoso, Wendell; Otavio, Vitinha, Marko Grujic, Pepe; Fabio Vieira, Evanilson

Arouca vs Porto Prediction

The hosts have recorded three wins at home and in their last two games have failed to score while conceding eight goals. Porto have dropped points just twice this season, with both draws coming in their travels.

They have scored in each one of their games this season and, along with the best-attacking record in the league, also boast the second-best defensive record in the division. So a 16th win on the spin for the visiting side seems to be on the cards here.

Prediction: Arouca 1-3 Porto

Edited by Peter P