Arouca vs Rio Ave Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025 

Arouca and Rio Ave will trade tackles in a Portuguese Primeira Liga matchday three clash on Saturday (August 23rd). The game will be played at Estadio Municipal de Arouca.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 6-0 thrashing away to Sporting Lisbon last weekend. They were three goals down at the break, with Ricardo Mangas, Luis Suarez and Trincao scoring a goal each while they were also reduced to 10 men on the half-hour mark. The same men scored in the same order to complete the rout in the second half.

Arouca, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Nacional. They went ahead through Clayton's 13th-minute strike and their chances of victory were further strengthened when Ulisses was sent off for the visitors for two bookable offenses before the break. Jesus Ramirez drew the game level with seven minutes left in regulation time.

Arouca vs Rio Ave Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have seven wins apiece from the last 19 head-to-head games while five games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in the most recent clash between the two sides when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate in February 2025.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Rio Ave have drawn their last three league games streching back to last season.

The home side on the day have not lost any of the last seven head-to-head games (three wins).

Arouca vs Rio Ave Prediction

Arouca began their season with an impressive 3-1 home win over AFS but came crashing down in their thrashing by Sporting last week. They will be looking to bounce back here in front of their fans.

Rio Ave, for their part, have played just one league game and would have been disappointed to have let their lead slip against their 10-men visitors. They have not won any of the last five head-to-head games.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Arouca 1-1 Rio Ave

Arouca vs Rio Ave Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More