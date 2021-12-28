Arouca vs Sporting Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

The Primeira Liga returns this week and will see Arouca hosting Sporting Braga on Thursday night in the 16th gameweek of the Portuguese top-flight.

Arouca have stumbled out of form lately as they have been winless in their last three games. They held on for a 1-1 draw against Portimonense last time out after suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of Santa Clara and Vizela.

The newly-promoted side sit 11th in the league table with 14 points from 15 games. They are just three points above the relegation playoff spot and will be looking to widen the gap this week.

Sporting Braga's struggle for form continued last week as they lost 1-0 and were knocked out of the Taca de Portugal by newly-promoted Vizela. The visitors picked up a 1-0 win over Belenenses in their last league game, their only victory in their last five games across all competitions.

Sporting Braga sit fourth in the Primeira Liga with 28 points from 15 games. They will be looking to begin picking up points as they target Champions League football.

Arouca vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between Arouca and Sporting Braga. The hosts have won just one of those while the visitors have won six times. There have been four draws between the sides.

The two teams last met in a league clash back in 2017. Sporting Braga won the game 3-1.

Arouca Form Guide: D-L-L-W-D

Sporting Braga Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Arouca vs Sporting Braga Team News

Arouca Matheus Pereira has been ruled out with an injury and will not play in Thursday's game.

Injured: Matheus Pereira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Braga

The visitors have a couple of absentees ahead of their clash with Arouca. David Carmo, Nuno Sequeira and Victor Oliveira are all injured and will miss Thursday's game. Abel Ruiz and Andre Horta both received red cards in the cup game last week and have been suspended.

Injured: David Carmo, Nuno Sequeira, Victor Oliveira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Abel Ruiz, Andre Horta

Arouca vs Sporting Braga Predicted XI

Arouca Predicted XI (4-3-3): Victor Braga; Thales, Joao Basso, Gaston Campi, Mateus Quaresma; Pite, Kouassi Eboue, Leandro Silva; Andre Bukia, Arsenio Nunes, Andre Silva

Sporting Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus; Raul Silva, Paulo Oliveira, Diogo Leite; Yan Couto, Mutassim Al Musrati, Lucas Mineiro, Francisco Moura; Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta; Mario Gonzalez

Arouca vs Sporting Braga Prediction

Arouca are winless in their last three games and have conceded seven goals in that period. However, all three of their league wins this campaign have come on home turf and they will be looking to maximize their home advantage.

Sporting Braga are not in a much better form than their hosts, with three losses in their last four games. The difference in quality between the two teams should, however, see the visitors pick up all three points.

Prediction: Arouca 1-3 Sporting Braga

Edited by Peter P