Arouca vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022 

Arouca and Sporting Lisbon will battle for three points in the Primeira Liga on matchday 11 on Saturday (October 29).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Maritimo. Both goals came in the second half, with Andre Vidigal and Antony Santos finding the back of the net in the stalemate.

Sporting, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Marcus Edwards broke the deadlock for the visitors in the 22nd minute. Rodrigo Bentancur equalised for Spurs before Harry Kane's injury time winner was ruled out by VAR for offside.

Sporting will now turn their attention to domestic action, where they're fourth in the standings, having garnered 19 points from ten games.

In their last Primeira Division outing, they beat Casa Pia 3-1 at home. They're fourth in the standings with 19 points from ten games.

Arouca vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting have won their last 12 meetings against Arouca.

Their most recent meeting in March saw Sporting claim a routine 2-0 at home.

Arouca's last four games have produced at least three goals.

Arouca are unbeaten in five games across competitions.

Four of the last six games Arouca have hosted against Sporting have seen both teams to score.

Arouca vs Sporting Lisbon

Sporting showed great determination to leave London with a point in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham in the Champions League. The result means the Lions have their destiny in their hands in their quest to qualify for the knockouts.

Things have not been as smooth for them in the league, though, although they will relish their trip to an Arouca side they have beaten 12 times in succession. The trend should continue, and Sporting should claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Arouca 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Arouca vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting to win (Sporting have won their last 12 meetings with Arouca).

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Four of the last head-to-head games Arouca have hosted have seen both teams to score).

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Sporting's last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals.)

