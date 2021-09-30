Arouca vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

Arouca and Sporting Lisbon will trade tackles at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca on Saturday.

This matchday eight fixture in the Primeira Liga will feature two sides who are seeking all three points for vastly different reasons. The hosts currently sit in 15th spot and are ahead of the dropzone based solely on goal difference.

Sporting Lisbon are still on track with their title defense and are four points behind city rivals and table-toppers Benfica.

Arouca come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Moreirense last Friday. Walterson Silva and Andre Luis scored in either half to give the hosts all three points.

Sporting Lisbon fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League, with Donyell Malen scoring the match-winner. The defeat left the Lions rooted to the bottom of Group C and in danger of being eliminated in the group stage.

Arouca vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head

Sporting Lisbon have a 100% record in their last 10 matches against Arouca, winning all of them.

Their most recent fixture came in a league game in 2017 when goals from Alan Ruiz and Bruno Cesar helped the capital side secure a 2-1 away comeback victory.

The hosts have unsurprisingly struggled on their return to the top-flight and have just one win from their seven league games so far. Sporting have won two of their last five matches in all competitions.

Arouca form guide: L-D-D-L-W

Sporting Lisbon form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-D

Arouca vs Sporting Lisbon Team News

Arouca

Antony Santos, Moses Yaw and Manuel Velazquez have all been sidelined with fitness issues.

Injuries: Antony Santos, Moses Yaw, Manuel Velazquez

Suspension: None

Sporting Lisbon

Pedro Goncalves (knee) and Goncalo Inacio are both unavailable for selection due to injuries. There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Pedro Goncalves, Goncalo Inacio

Suspension: None

Arouca vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI

Arouca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Augusto (GK); Thales, Joao Basso, Abdoulaye Ba, Tiago Esgaio; Leandro Silva, Pedro Moreira; Arsenio, Pite, Andre Bukia; Andre Silva

Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI (3-4-3): Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Luis Neto; Ruben Vinagre, Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha, Ricardo Esgaio; Nuno Santos, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

Arouca vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Sporting Lisbon are vastly superior to their hosts and the difference in class is evident in their one-sided head-to-head history.

Arouca have struggled defensively this season, although Sporting's cagey system might not fully exploit this. The defending champions have mastered the art of securing routine narrow victories and we are backing them to triumph with a clean sheet.

Prediction: Arouca 0-2 Sporting Lisbon

