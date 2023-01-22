Arouca vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24, 2023

Arouca and reigning champions Sporting will square off in the Taca da Liga semifinals at the Estadio Municipal de Leiria – Dr. Magalhaes Pessoa on Tuesday (January 24).

The hosts have never qualified for the final before. Arouca secured their place in the semifinals thanks to a 2-1 win at Moreirense in the quarterfinals in December. Second-half goals from Tiago Esgaio and Rafa Mújica helped them overturn a one-goal deficit. Sporting, meanwhile, have enjoyed a 100% record in the competition, scoring 18 unanswered goals in four games.

Both teams returned to winning ways in the Primeira Liga on Friday. Arounca beat Portimonense 4-0, while Sporting secured a 2-1 home win over Vizela, thanks to second-half goals from Pedro Goncalves and Pedro Porro.

FC Arouca @OficialFCArouca BILHETEIRA



FC Arouca – Sporting CP

Terça, 24 janeiro

19h45

🏟 Municipal de Leiria

SPORT TV1



Compra de bilhetes é feita online através do endereço



Venda auxiliada no estádio nos dias 21, 22 e 23



#Renascer #AmorEPaixao #LobosDeArouca BILHETEIRAFC Arouca – Sporting CPTerça, 24 janeiro19h45🏟 Municipal de LeiriaSPORT TV1Compra de bilhetes é feita online através do endereço fcarouca.2ticket.pt Venda auxiliada no estádio nos dias 21, 22 e 23 ℹ️ BILHETEIRA📍 FC Arouca – Sporting CP📆 Terça, 24 janeiro⌚ 19h45🏟 Municipal de Leiria📺 SPORT TV1❗ Compra de bilhetes é feita online através do endereço fcarouca.2ticket.pt❗ Venda auxiliada no estádio nos dias 21, 22 e 23#Renascer #AmorEPaixao #LobosDeArouca https://t.co/4UX6KhxwDK

Arouca vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 13 times across competitions and all meetings have produced conclusive results.

Sporting lead 12-1, with that win for Arouca coming in the league. They have met twice in Taca da Liga, with Sporting winning 1-0 on each occasion.

Three of their last five meetings ave produced under 2.5 goals.

Arouca have kept clean sheets in two of their last four games across competitions, while Sporting have kept clean sheets in five of their last eight.

Arouca have seen over 2.5 goals in their last three games in Taca da Liga, while Sporting have seen over 2.5 goals in three of their four games in the competition.

Arouca vs Sporting Prediction

Arouquenses beat Sporting 1-0 in the Primeira Liga earlier this season and recorded a 4-0 win over Portimonense on Friday.

Sporting, meanwhile, have an incredible record in Taca da Liga this term and have won the competition thrice in the last four years. They have dominated proceedings against their northern rivals, and the trend should continue.

Prediction: Arouca 1-2 Sporting

Arouca vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Sporting to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Pedro Gonçalves to score or assist any time - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes