Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips and Playing XI Updates for Today's EPL Match - October 1, 2022

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will square off on Sunday (October 1) in an electric North London Derby in the first game of Gameweek 9 of the 22-23 Premier League season.

The match has added significance, with both teams competing for a place at the top of the table.

Arsenal hold a narrow one-point lead over Manchester City and Tottenham at the top of the table and will look to beat their rivals at home. Spurs, meanwhile, have looked shaky at times but have picked up points even when they haven't been at their best. Manager Antonio Conte will want his team to dominate games more and have better control.

The home team has won the last five North London derbies, so it will be interesting to see if Arsenal continue that run on Saturday.

Squads to Choose from

Arsenal (ARS)

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale and Matt Turner.

Defenders: William Saliba, Takehiru Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rob Holding, and Cedric.

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieria, Marquinhos,

Forwards: Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Reiss Nelson.

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT)

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, and Brandon Austin

Defenders: Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal, Ben Davies, Davinson Sanchez, Djed Spence, Matt Doherty, and Japhet Tanganga

Midfielders: Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Dejan Kulusevski, Ryan Sessegnon, Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp, Harvey White, and Pape Sarr

Forwards: Richarlison, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura, Bryan Gil, and Son Heung-Min

Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal (4-2-3-1)

Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard(C), Gabriel Martinelli, and Gabriel Jesus

Tottenham Hotspur (3-4-3)

Hugo Lloris(C), Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet, Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal, Richarlison, Harry Kane, and Son Heung-Min

Match Details

Match: Arsenal (ARS) vs Tottenham Hotspur (TOT)

Date: October 1, 2022

Venue: The Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal (ARS) vs Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With this game likely to be a close one, I've reflected that in my picks. Both suggestions have a mix of six players from one team and five from the other. Given the abundance of players classified as forwards from both tea,s, the in-form Son Heung-Min is the only forward to appear in both suggestions.

In midfield, both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have an extensive influence on match proceedings and are likely to get some attacking returns. As a result, they make both the teams. Ivan Perisic could be a handy differential in midfield. If only he was still classified as a defender!

The defence in both the suggestions are completely different, with all players worth a punt. Unlike Perisic and Sessegnon, Emerson Royal is classified as a defender despite being a wing-back, and he could also be a differential option.

Overall, the first suggestion favours a Tottenham win, while the second favors a win for the Gunners. However, expect this game to be a very close one.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hugo Lloris, Oleksandr Zinchenko, William Saliba, Cristian Romero, Emerson Royal, Bukayo Saka, Rodrigo Bentancur, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, and Son Heung-Min

Captain: Son Heung-Min. Vice-Captain: Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aaron Ramsdale, Eric Dier, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Perisic, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Gabriel Martinelli, Son Heung-Min, and Harry Kane

Captain: Harry Kane. Vice-Captain: Bukayo Saka

