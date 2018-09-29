Arsenal 2 - 0 Watford: 3 talking points about the game

Both Arsenal and Watford are playing an attacking brand of football

Arsenal came into this game with four wins in their last four fixtures while Watford, after such a brilliant start to the campaign, have dropped a few points in a previous couple of matches. Both the teams play an attacking game of football which made this game an exciting battle to watch.

The game had an end to end feel about it in the opening minutes of the match with the first best chance falling to Lacazette, but he dinked his shot wide of the post. Unlike other visiting teams, Watford took the game to the home side and threatened to score at the other hand.

The visitors had more of the ball in the first half, but Arsenal created better chances with Xhaka's fierce low drive palmed away by Foster. Either team could have led in the first half, but it was goalless in the first 45 mins.

The onus was on Arsenal in the second half to match the intensity of Watford and from the word go the home side looked to be in the front foot with a couple of quick corners. But against the run of play, Leno was forced to make an outstanding save to deny Troy Deeney from a free kick. On the other end, Lacazette got a great chance to score, but he completely mistimed his header from Aubameyang's cross.

Watford came close, with the substitute Success getting two glorious chances to give visitors the lead. Just when the visitors had their best spell of the game, Arsenal scored two times on the counter - one from an own goal and other by Ozil from a Lacazette's cross. It was a repeat of the performance against Everton when the hosts didn't play particularly well but still got all three points.

Here are the three talking points from the game.

#3 A shade of fortune for the Gunners

Ozil doubled the lead for Arsenal.

The game was open from the very first minute. Arsenal could not match Watford's intensity in the first half but certainly had better chances with Lacazette had a golden opportunity with the only goalkeeper to beat but he dinked his shot wide of the post. With someone's of his quality, the shot should have at least been on target.

In the second half, he got a clear header on goal from Aubameyang's cross but he completely mistimed his header. But he made up for his misses with an assist for Ozil who doubled Arsenal's lead and ensured all three points for the Gunners who previously led from an own goal by Cathcart.

