Arsenal 0-1 Leicester City: 5 Talking Points | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City picked up an important victory away to Arsenal with a dogged display in a 1-0 victory at the Emirates, leaving the Gunners with plenty of questions to answer.

The first half may have ended goalless, but there was plenty of good football on display. Leicester packed their midfield and set up defensively, allowing Arsenal on to them. The Gunners fashioned plenty of chances, with Lacazette spurning some great opportunities created by his wide players.

Arsenal's attacking impetus disappeared in the second half, and once Jamie Vardy came on, the narrative was set. It played out like a script - a swift counter attack sent Cengiz Under free down the right and he lofted in a beautiful cross for Vardy to score with consumate aplomb, and earn Leicester all three points.

Here are the major talking points from the game:

#5 Mikel Arteta debuts his new formation for Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

The purchase of Thomas Partey was celebrated amongst the Arsenal fanbase for a plethora of reasons. Apart from his obvious quality, Partey's presence would allow for the Gunners to play with a bonafide defensive midfielder.

While Mikel Arteta won the FA Cup and Community Shield with a very defensive 3-4-3 formation, there was always a sense of unease about the formation. Arsenal ceded most of their attacking play in favour of an extra defender, while depending on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's magic on the counter-attack.

Arsenal started with a 4-3-3 formation against Leicester City and immediately looked much better going forward, with the Gunners looking far more fluent, especially as Leicester allowed David Luiz and Gabriel Magalhaes plenty of time on the ball.

While there are obviously kinks to work out, it seems as though Mikel Arteta is finally working towards the kind of football he does want to play with this setup. However, he has to caution against the lack of intensity witnessed in the second half, although fatigue may have played a part.

#4 Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers baffles and delights in equal measure

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has visited the Emirates with some very impressive Liverpool and Leicester City sides, so it was a bit of a surprise to learn that he'd never won there.

Given the way Leicester began the game, it was a bit baffling to understand what the Leicester City boss' gameplan was. While sitting back to allow Arsenal and hit them on the counter attack made sense, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison barely got a look in.

The Foxes even allowed Arsenal plenty of time on the ball, so it was no surprise to see them happy to go into the break with a scoreless half. However, Rodger's may have considered Arsenal's fatigue coming into play in the second half, and that was exactly what transpired.

Jamie Vardy came on, and Leicester City were a different animal entirely. Overall, it was a well managed night from Brendan Rodgers and he finally broke his North London jinx.