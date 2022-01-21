Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points as Diogo Jota brace downs Gunners | Carabao Cup 2021-22

Liverpool secured their place in the Carabao Cup final, beating Arsenal 2-0 in the second leg of their semi-final at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday. The first leg between the two teams at Anfield a week ago had ended goalless. Diogo Jota starred with a sumptuous brace, taking the Reds through to a final with Chelsea in late February.

Arsenal started the game strongly, going close with a few chances in the opening ten minutes. However, a moment of magic from Jota disrupted the home side's momentum as the Reds opened the scoring.

Jota made it two for the night when he was picked up wonderfully by a trademark Trent Alexander-Arnold cross from the deep. The Portuguese forward controlled the ball well before chipping it past the incoming Ramsdale. While the goal was earlier ruled out as offside, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) overturned the decision.

Liverpool will now take on Chelsea in the final on 27 February at the Wembley in London. On that note, here are the five talking points from the game:

#1 Jota wonder goal for Liverpool derails Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette's free-kick hit the crossbar within the first few moments of the game.

The first six minutes of the game were completely dominated by the Gunners. Alexandre Lacazette's free-kick hit the crossbar Martin Odegaard then combined with Emile Smith Rowe to release Martinelli down the left flank as Arsenal made their intentions clear from kick-off.

However, their momentum was punctured when Portuguese starlet Diogo Jota made a daunting run towards the Arsenal back-four, leaving them for dead. He then generated enough power to fire past Aaron Ramsdale. His second of the night confirmed the win for the Reds.

Jota now has ten Premier League goals and two in the Carabao Cup. He has ensured that the Scousers have not missed Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane.

#2 Lack of clinical finishing separates Gunners from England's elite

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli was very impressive on the night, but failed to convert his chances.

Thursday night was a perfect example of how Arsenal have evolved positively under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners, who were in the relegation zone after three game weeks in the Premier League, have looked sharper since their home loss to Manchester City. That is a testament to the Londoners' good performances under Arteta.

It was impressive how easily Arsenal progressed the ball and pierced Liverpool's midfield on the night. That was coupled with their fabulous front five of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe. They showed off their agility, keeping Liverpool defenders on their toes throughout the game.

However, one thing that separated Arsenal from Liverpool was the quality of ball control and the ball passage in the final third. Though the Reds made a scrappy entry into the last third, they were very ferocious and clinical. They had three shots on target in the first half. Arsenal are lacking that at the moment as they seek a return to being one of the elites in English football.

