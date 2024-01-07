Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings as the Gunners crash out of the cup with third-straight defeat | FA Cup 2023-24

Arsenal fell to a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Third Round of the FA Cup at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 7.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of a shaky run of form. They secured just one win in their last five games across competitions, with the other results being two draws and two defeats.

Mikel Arteta's side fell 2-1 to Fulham in their last game and the Spaniard rotated his squad for this cup fixture.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool made good starts to the game but the hosts created more opportunities to take shots on goal. With five attempts on target from a whopping 13 first-half shots, the Gunners clearly carried the greater attacking momentum. The Reds, on the other hand, failed to hit the target in the first period.

Trent Alexander-Arnold arguably had the best chance of the first half as his shot smashed against the crossbar to save Arsenal's blushes. It was the closest Liverpool came to threatening the hosts as the teams were deadlocked at 0-0 at the break.

Much unlike the first period, Liverpool began the second half on the front foot as they looked to carry their momentum and score. Arsenal, on the other hand, dropped off significantly as they failed to hit the target in five second-half attempts, allowing the Reds to regain lost confidence.

Using this, Klopp's men forced the opening goal in the 80th minute as Jakub Kiwior deflected the ball into his own goal. Luis Diaz then sealed the deal with a dagger in the 95th minute to eliminate the Gunners from the FA Cup.

On that note, let's take a look at Arsenal's player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6.5/10

Ramsdale made a great stop in the second half but it was his only real highlight in a disappointing defeat for Arsenal.

Benjamin White - 7/10

White was lucky to escape punishment after a poor foul on Curtis Jones in the first half. He won two duels, making three clearances, one interception and one tackle.

William Saliba - 6.5/10

Saliba made a strong start to the game and was composed on and off the ball in his defensive third. He won four duels, making six clearances and two tackles in the process. He was booked for a foul in the second period.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6.5/10

Gabriel put in an average performance, winning three duels and making two tackles.

Jakub Kiwior - 5.5/10

Kiwior conceded an own goal late in the game that put his team on the backfoot.

Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

Odegaard distributed the ball really well and also carried it forward effectively. He passed it with 81% accuracy, including four key passes. He also won seven duels.

Declan Rice - 7.5/10

Rice made a solid start to the game and looked to get as involved with the proceedings as he could. He won nine duels, making six tackles and two clearances. Rice also played one key pass and three long balls.

Jorginho - 7.5/10

Jorginho's presence gave the Gunners much-needed composure in midfield as they looked calm with the ball. He played three key passes and won eight duels.

Reiss Nelson - 6/10

Nelson was poor in the final third and missed a glorious chance to put Arsenal ahead in the first period.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Havertz was decent off the ball in a new central role, but his shots were tame and failed to test Alisson in Liverpool's goal.

Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Saka's poor patch of form prolonged as he missed yet another straightforward chance to score.

Substitutes

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli added some much-needed energy to Arsenal's lineup after coming on but was unable to contribute towards scoring a goal.

Edward Nketiah - 6.5/10

Nketiah replaced Jorginho late in the game and put in a decent performance.

Emile Smith Rowe & Leandro Trossard - N/A

The pair came on in the dying embers of the game and played very few minutes to warrant a rating.