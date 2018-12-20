Arsenal 0-2 Tottenham: 5 Hits and Flops

Alli celebrates his deft finish with Spurs teammates during their 2-0 quarter-final win

Tottenham exacted revenge with a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over north London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates, securing their passage into the competition's semi-final stage.

Goals from Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli either side of half-time saw Mauricio Pochettino's men enjoy their second successive victory in four days, while there's trouble in paradise for Unai Emery's Gunners.

Tottenham's second-choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga made two important saves to keep the match finely poised - one from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and another after Aaron Ramsey's goalbound effort. Substitute Alexandre Lacazette hit the post just minutes after being introduced, while the hosts had fashioned promising opportunities, with ultimately no reward.

After a well-documented 22-match unbeaten streak came to a surprising end against Southampton this past weekend, they've now lost two on the bounce going into the most pivotal part of the campaign - a tricky winter period. Spurs have drawn Chelsea in the competition's two-legged semi-final, which will be played next month.

With all of that in mind, here's an extended look at five players who impressed and otherwise struggled during a telling cup tie:

#5 Flop: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang struggled, yet again, to impose much impact on the match

Perhaps harsh, but nonetheless justified. Aubameyang - who struggled against Southampton - didn't perform to the best of his abilities against tougher opposition on this occasion either.

Just like on Sunday, Emery's men looked more threatening once Lacazette was introduced. He's a direct goalscoring threat while Aubameyang tends to make intelligent runs down the channels and relies upon service to create those chances. He had a few brief encouraging moments, either with give-and-go exchanges or a burst of purpose to create a half-chance, but to no avail.

Only Lucas Moura (50%) had a poorer pass accuracy percentage than Aubameyang's 57.1%, which typifies his struggles. He'd barely had a touch in the first-half, yet still managed to be offside twice and get dispossessed.

Two key passes, one dribble completed and two shots - neither of which were on target - it was definitely another frustrating watch from a forward who must step-up his overall game, because it's increasingly important in the final third.

