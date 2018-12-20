Arsenal 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: 3 reasons why the Gunners lost | Carabao Cup 2018-19

Broken Sports FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.14K // 20 Dec 2018, 11:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Gunners lost the contest 0-2 to their arch-rivals

Dele Alli was in full form as Tottenham Hotspur made life difficult for Arsenal in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup. After setting up Son Heung-Min’s first-half goal, Alli himself scored a brilliant one in the second half to take the match away from the Gunners. Arsenal, whose 22-game unbeaten run came to a halt in their defeat to Southampton, suffered their second defeat in 4 days.

After realizing that they were being outnumbered in the midfield, Unai Emery brought Laurent Koscielny for Mkhitaryan in the second half but Arsenal failed to create many clear-cut chances.

Mauricio Pochettino, whose future is the talking point in media after the vacant position at Manchester United again proved his tactical astuteness and showed that he has learnt a lot from the North London derby which Spurs lost a few weeks back.

Here are the three reasons why Arsenal lost a chance to go to the semifinals of the Carabao Cup.

#1 Tottenham had better depth in their squad

Mkhitaryan's shot is saved by Gazzaniga

Unai Emery is dealing with a lot of injury issues and the squad is not a big one for Arsenal. The last few matches have been a nightmare for the defenders. Granit Xhaka was left exposed again after being played out of position. The 4-man defence in the first half was not the first choice one and the lack of confidence in playing out from back showed time and again.

In the first half itself, Dele Alli gave a lot of scary moments to Xhaka and it was always going to be a long night for the Swiss. The only shining light for Arsenal was the performance of Ramsey who looked fresh after the injury layoff.

When Spurs brought on Harry Kane in the second half, it showed Pochettino’s intentions to go for the kill which really paid off. Even on defence where the likes of Xhaka and Sokratisstruggled, Alderweireld and Davies turned out to be rather good.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement