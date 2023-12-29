Arsenal 0-2 West Ham: 5 hits and flops as Gunners squander chance to go top | Premier League 2023-24 

Arsenal went down 2-0 to West Ham at the Emirates in the Premier League on Thursday (December 28).

Tomas Soucek and former Gunner Konstantinos Mavropanos scored for the Hammers as Mikel Arteta's side couldn't make their dominance count. The Gunners were the better side from the off, showing great attacking intent and getting forward well.

It was West Ham, though, who went ahead, with Soucek hammering home from six yards after Arsenal had failed to clear an incoming cross. The hosts continued to push forward in search of an equaliser but to no avail, with Bukayo Saka seeing a promising attempt saved by Hammers custodian Alphonso Areola.

In the second half, things exacerbated for the Gunners, as Mavropanos made it 2-0 with a header. Gabriel Jesus squandererd two chances shortly after the hour mark, with his first headed straight at Areola, while the second was blazed over.

The defeat means Arsenal squandered the chance to replace Liverpool at the top, as they remain second, two points behind the Reds (42) after 19 games. The Gunners' form has dropped off lately, with just one win from their last four top-flight games. West Ham, meanwhile, after their third straight league win, are up to sixth.

On that note, here are the five hits and flops from the game:

Hit: Alphonso Areola (West Ham)

West Ham's goalscorers may have taken all the plaudits for their victory, but Alphonso Areola was their unsung hero of the night. The former PSG custodian made eight saves in a solid display between the sticks.

Arsenal threw the kitchen sink at their visitors with their relentless attacking, but it eventually proved fruitless, as Areola was equal to everything thrown at him. The Frenchman's highlight of the evening was a spectacular reflex save on Saka in the first half.

Flop: Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Gabriel Jesus was a menacing presence in attack for Arsenal on the night but lacked the cutting edge to make a telling impact. He missed two good headers in the second half when his side were 2-0 down, squandering an opportunity to bring his side back into the game.

In the 65th minute, the Brazilian received an inch-perfect cross inside the box and lunged above his marker but directed his header right at Areola. Barely a minute later, Jesus was the beneficary of another impeccable chance.

Ben White made a delicate chip into the box after running to the byline. Jesus was completely unmarked in the area but glanced his header wastefully over.

Hit: Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham)

There's something about playing against one's former side, as many a times it brings the best out of players. Konstantinos Mavropanos was not only at his best on the night but marked his return to the Emirates with a goal.

The Greek centre-back showed good positional awareness and read the game brilliantly, making five clearances and two interceptions. He frustrated Arsenal's movements with his interventions but dealt a real blow at the opposite end when he headed home West Ham's second of the night to seal their fate.

Mavropanos couldn't have picked a better occasion to score his first Premier League goal.

Flop: Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

He isn't a player you would usually call a 'flop' but it was one of those days for Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Ukrainian dynamite failed to light up on the night and looked uncharacterstically sloppy in possession.

His tackles were also ill-timed, and he couldn't offer much resistence in defence, especially on the break. West Ham used the gap on his side to launch attacks. Offensively too, Zinchenko's influence was minimal.

Hit: Emerson Palmieri (West Ham)

Emerson was a revelation down the left flank for West Ham, buzzing up and down with poise and purpose. It was his cross that eventually led to Soucek's opening goal after Arsenal had failed to clear it.

Deep inside stoppage time, the Brazilian won a penalty for the Hammers after drawing a foul out of Declan Rice, but Said Benrahma saw his attempt parried away by David Raya.

Emerson's stellar attacking display didn't come at the cost of his defensive duties, as the former Chelsea man was resolute at the back. He made five clearances, blocked one shot, made two interceptions and five tackles.