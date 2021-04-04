Arsenal 0-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings as second-half flurry secures all three points for defending champions | Premier League 2020-21 

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the 2020-21 Premier League with an emphatic 3-0 victory at Arsenal, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah.

Three second-half goals were enough to see off Mikel Arteta's men, as the home side barely managed to breach Liverpool's defence, struggling to leave their own half for the majority of the game. Despite a frustrating first half, Liverpool never looked like they were losing control of the game, which helped them secure all three points.

The game turned in Liverpool's favour following the substitution of Andrew Robertson, which saw Diogo Jota coming the pitch, while James Milner covered at left-back. Within minutes of coming on, the Portuguese got on the end of an inch-perfect cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold, heading the ball home in the 64th minute to put Liverpool ahead.

Arsenal struggled to retain possession throughout the game, and after Liverpool's opener, it was all one-way traffic at the Emirates. Mohamed Salah did the honours for the second goal, as he beat Gabriel in a 1v1 while nutmegging Bernd Leno from a tight angle. Diogo Jota then got Liverpool's third of the night in the 82nd minute, smashing the ball into the net from close range.

One would argue Mikel Arteta's stubbornness to not shift things up after the first half played a massive part in Arsenal's defeat. Jurgen Klopp seemed to hold all the aces in this game, while the Gunners failed to grasp their chances to move up the table.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings of both teams.

Arsenal Player Ratings against Liverpool

Bernd Leno - 6/10

Bernd Leno was not directly at fault for the goals he conceded. But considering the high standards he sets for himself, maybe the German international could've done a bit better in two of those situations. The Arsenal goalkeeper did make a few saves, but overall it was an average performance from him.

Kieran Tierney - 5/10

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League

Kieran Tierney couldn't make an impact at either end of the pitch against Liverpool. Arsenal were caught too deep in their own half whenever they looked to attack, which made life difficult for Tierney and co. to build attacks.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

The Brazilian centre-back was Arsenal's best player for a good 60 minutes of the game. But the 23-year-old played a huge part in Liverpool's second goal, committing to a loose ball and totally missing it. Salah capitalised on the opportunity to score his first of the night. After that, it was all downhill for Gabrel Magalhaes. as he never really recovered from his mistake.

Rob Holding - 5/10

A 6' 2" centre-back is not supposed to lose aerials from crosses that are delivered from the sideline, let alone losing an aerial battle to a 5' 10" striker. Rob Holding completely switched off for Liverpool's opener, as Jota managed to lose him inside the 18-yard box before heading home.

Calum Chambers - 5/10

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League

Calum Chambers has been Arteta's preferred right-back for the past few games, but he put out one of his worse performances against Liverpool on Saturday. Despite a good first 45 minutes, the Englishman had a dismal second half. Chambers lost a whopping 12 ground and aerial duels while losing possession of the ball 19 times in the game, the most by any player on the pitch.

Thomas Partey - 6/10

One of Arsenal's better players, Thomas Partey, seemed like the only one trying to make things happen against Liverpool. But the Ghanaian had too much to do on his own, which often led to him misplacing passes and losing possession cheaply. Buying a quality midfielder to partner Partey for the next season should be a priority for Arsenal.

Dani Ceballos - 5/10

Only Leno (9) has given the ball away more often than Dani Ceballos (8) so far. Dithering on the ball. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) April 3, 2021

It was a horror show yet again for Dani Ceballos, who seems to have completely lost the plot after his mistakes in the Europa League games. This was a match that could have played to his strengths, as the Spanish midfielder has the ability to evade pressure and pick passes behind a high line. But Dani Ceballos showed no quality on the ball and without it against Liverpool.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 5/10

Arsenal's forwards collectively had a highly underwhelming performance, and it was no different for their captain. The gameplan set by Arteta was to soak up pressure and hit on the counter, something Arsenal aren't used to do. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was caught in his own half for most of the 90 minutes, as he failed to make any sort of difference against Liverpool.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

Another player who was rarely able to enjoy possession of the ball was Martin Odegaard. The Real Madrid playmaker has the quality of breaking apart defences, but only if he has time and space with the ball, something Liverpool offered at a premium. It was a poor outing for the Real Madrid loanee.

Nicolas Pepe - 6/10

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Premier League

Arsenal's most expensive player seemed to lack any sort of intensity or guile in his movements against Liverpool. While it is true that the team's gameplan did not help Arsenal's front four, there was a clear lack of intent from the Gunners, especially Nicolas Pepe. He is low on confidence and looks like a shadow of his illustrious self.

Alexandre Lacazette - 7/10

Alexandre Lacazette has a good record against Liverpool, scoring against the Reds in his last two games. But lack of chances and close to no support on Saturday made it near impossible for the Frenchman to test Alisson Becker. He barely had a shot on goal, but his overall gameplay was better than that of his teammates'.

Ratings of Arsenal substitutes

Cedric Soares - 5/10

Cedric Soares replaced an injured Kieran Tierney in the 46th minute but failed to create any sort of difference, as Mohamed Salah enjoyed more freedom on the right flank. Soares was often caught high up on the pitch while the Egyptian exploited the spaces left behind.

Mohamed Elneny - 4/10

Mohamed Elneny replaced Dani Ceballos in the 58th minute as Arteta tried to add some legs into midfield but to no avail. The Egyptian international was non-existent during his brief stint against Liverpool.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6/10

Brought on a bit too late, Gabriel Martinelli had an uphill task of getting his team back into the game from a 2-goal deficit. The youngster won a few duels but was always going to struggle to make any sort of impact, playing alongside a depleted set of players.

