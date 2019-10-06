Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth: 3 Reasons why the Gunners won

Arsenal edged past Bournemouth

Arsenal edged past Bournemouth in a tense encounter at the Emirates to move up to 3rd spot on the Premier League table, just a point off 2nd-placed Manchester City.

The Gunners started the game brightly and carved out a few openings for themselves. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was presented with the first opportunity of the match but the Gabonese fired wide from outside the box.

In the 9th minute, Nicolas Pepe whipped in a pin-point corner that found the head of David Luiz. The Brazilian arched his neck optimally to glance his effort beyond the keeper. Thereafter, the aforementioned Ivorian came close when he curled a shot of his own past the far post.

After the break, Bournemouth looked much sharper and caused the Gunners real problems. However, the hosts managed to hold on to their lead to ensure they bagged all three points.

Here is a look at three reasons that contributed to Arsenal’s victory on Sunday.

#3 Bournemouth’s passiveness in the first half

Eddie Howe's men were quite passive in the first half

Bournemouth came into the game high on confidence and had the potential to ruffle Arsenal’s feathers. However, they started the game extremely timidly and handed the hosts the initiative, thereby allowing the Gunners to control possession and create chances.

On numerous occasions, the visitors were content to move the ball around sluggishly in their own half without really trying to utilise the pace of Dominic Solanke and Callum Wilson.

Subsequently, Arsenal pressed the Cherries high up, meaning that the away side were left with no viable outlets. The ploy of playing out from the back got the visitors in trouble a few times too. However, the Gunners failed to capitalise.

Apart from their slow tempo, their wingers also failed to impose themselves on the game which contributed to the hosts' superiority down the flanks.

Over the past few years, Bournemouth have established a reputation for playing fearless football and a brand that enthrals those in attendance. However, rather surprisingly on Sunday, Eddie Howe’s troops abandoned all those principles in the first half.

And, by the time they unfurled those characteristics, it was probably just a touch too late.

