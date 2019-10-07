Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth: 5 players who impressed for the Gunners | Premier League 2019/2020

Ume Elvis FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.03K // 07 Oct 2019, 00:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Leicester City's 2-1 loss away to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday meant Arsenal had a chance to climb into third place when they hosted Eddie Howe's Bournemouth at the Emirates.

A ninth-minute goal by David Luiz was enough to hand Unai Emery's men all three points and would see Arsenal head into the international break in the top three just a point behind Manchester City.

It was, however, not smooth sailing for the Gunners, as the Cherries sliced open their defence on occasion and would have left North London with something but for a lack of composure in the final third and some poor finishing.

The result means Arsenal got back to winning ways after posting a goalless stalemate with Manchester United on Monday and Unai Emery would have been pleased with the application of a number of his players in the game.

Here, we shall be having a rundown of five players who impressed for Arsenal in the clash with Bournemouth.

#5 Calum Chambers

Arsenal FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Arsenal have been without the services of regular right-back Hector Bellerin since he tore his ACL in January and in his absence, coach Unai Emery has experimented in the role with numerous players.

However, Calum Chambers has also been deployed there on occasion, and in the game against Bournemouth, he started on the right flank of defence and put up a masterclass performance.

His work-rate and defensive contributions were invaluable, as he played a key role in keeping Joshua King and Diego Rico quiet, while he made four tackles and clearances each in addition to one interception.

Although his attacking input was less impactful, he still attempted four crosses and with Bellerin back to full fitness, Chambers has shown that he is willing to battle for the starting shirt at right-back.

1 / 5 NEXT