×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town: Hits and Flops

Broken Sports
ANALYST
Feature
185   //    09 Dec 2018, 00:27 IST

Enter caption
Enter caption

Lucas Torreira scored his second goal in seven days as Arsenal left it late in win over Huddersfield, a narrow win considering they started as outright favorites. Torreira scored via bicycle kick with both his feet in air from an Aubameyang cross in the 83rd minute.

The win, a tough one for the Gunners showed how tired they were after the pulsating matches against Spurs and United. The team gave it it’s all in the last two matches and that was the reason they had less in the tank to conquer Huddersfield.

Huddersfield started the game on a positive note by pressing the Arsenal defense and making it tough for the Arsenal midfielders to get a foot in the game. There were many tactical fouls in the first half which prevented Arsenal from playing its sleek passing game.

Here are some Hits and Flops from the game.

#1 Hit: Lucas Torreira


Enter caption
Enter caption

Torreira covered a lot of ground just like he has been since the last week. His positional sense is what is making the Gunners tick both in defense as well as attack. Torreira is also a heavily fouled player as his neat play with the feet becomes frustrating for the opponents and they throw in a challenge.

In the first half Torreira tested the Huddersfield goal keeper with a neatly taken long ranger. It was saved inches from crossing the goal line and hitting the top corner.

The Uruguayan midfielder has become the fan favorite in a short time and his effort on and off the ball is highly appreciated by the Emirates faithful. His combativeness even with a small physique is for everyone to see as he doesn’t hide behind the more creative midfielders in terms of taking up responsibility. Torreira’s form will be crucial for Emery’s team to aim for the top four finish.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Huddersfield Town Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Lucas Torreira
Broken Sports
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town: Match preview, probable...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal players ratings in their victory over...
RELATED STORY
2 reasons why Arsenal's game against Huddersfield is a...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal v Huddersfield: Match preview, predictions &...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Predicted Arsenal line-up against...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town: 4 Arsenal players with a...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal fans tear into referee's decisions in first half...
RELATED STORY
Huddersfield 0-1 Liverpool: 5 Hits and Flops, Premier...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town,...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool's probable XI vs Huddersfield Town
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us