Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town: Hits and Flops

Lucas Torreira scored his second goal in seven days as Arsenal left it late in win over Huddersfield, a narrow win considering they started as outright favorites. Torreira scored via bicycle kick with both his feet in air from an Aubameyang cross in the 83rd minute.

The win, a tough one for the Gunners showed how tired they were after the pulsating matches against Spurs and United. The team gave it it’s all in the last two matches and that was the reason they had less in the tank to conquer Huddersfield.

Huddersfield started the game on a positive note by pressing the Arsenal defense and making it tough for the Arsenal midfielders to get a foot in the game. There were many tactical fouls in the first half which prevented Arsenal from playing its sleek passing game.

Here are some Hits and Flops from the game.

#1 Hit: Lucas Torreira

Torreira covered a lot of ground just like he has been since the last week. His positional sense is what is making the Gunners tick both in defense as well as attack. Torreira is also a heavily fouled player as his neat play with the feet becomes frustrating for the opponents and they throw in a challenge.

In the first half Torreira tested the Huddersfield goal keeper with a neatly taken long ranger. It was saved inches from crossing the goal line and hitting the top corner.

The Uruguayan midfielder has become the fan favorite in a short time and his effort on and off the ball is highly appreciated by the Emirates faithful. His combativeness even with a small physique is for everyone to see as he doesn’t hide behind the more creative midfielders in terms of taking up responsibility. Torreira’s form will be crucial for Emery’s team to aim for the top four finish.

