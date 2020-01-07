×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United: 3 Reasons Why The Gunners Won

Mathaeus Abuwa
ANALYST
Feature
Published Jan 07, 2020
Jan 07, 2020 IST

Arsenal FC v Leeds United - FA Cup Third Round
Arsenal FC v Leeds United - FA Cup Third Round

Arsenal welcomed a rampant Leeds United side to the Emirates, in the FA Cup third-round fixture on Monday night. Marco Bielsa's men boast an impressive joint 9-point lead at the top of the Championship and have amassed many plaudits for their football. As for Arsenal, they were coming off an impressive win against Manchester United and held high hopes for a win.

To much of everyone’s surprise, Leeds completely dominated the opening 45 minutes, passing the ball around the Emirates like it was Elland Road. However, in spite of all their domination, Leeds would find themselves 1-0 down early in the second half. A scuffed Reiss Nelson tap-in 10 minutes into the half gave Arsenal a precious lead. The game would stay this way, seeing Arsenal through to a 4th round match up with Bournemouth.

Here are three reasons why Arsenal beat Leeds United 1-0.

#3 Wasteful Leeds

Arsenal FC v Leeds United - FA Cup Third Round
Arsenal FC v Leeds United - FA Cup Third Round

Marco Bielsa's team lived up to the hype beyond expectations. When the likes of Pep Guardiola have called the Argentine the best coach in the world, a lot is to be expected of his team. In the first half, Leeds United displayed ‘Bielsa ball’. They pressed Arsenal in packs, deprived them of space, passed through their defense & midfield and completely dominated possession at the back. Leeds limited Arsenal to only 36% possession in the first half as Arteta’s men looked completely powerless to stop them.

The Peacocks attempted an impressive 15 shots on goal in the opening 45 minutes, however out of those 15, only 3 were on target. Leeds penned the Gunners into their penalty box, but only managed a handful of clear-cut chances. Perhaps if they still had Eddie Nketiah in their squad, their finishing could have been much better. Leeds will live to rue the chances they missed against an Arsenal side they dominated for one half. 

1 / 3 NEXT
FA Cup 2019-20 Arsenal Leeds United Football Mesut Ozil Alexandre Lacazette Arsenal Fixtures
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
3rd Round
FT ROT HUL
2 - 3
 Rotherham United vs Hull City
FT BRI SHR
1 - 1
 Bristol City vs Shrewsbury Town
FT BUR PET
4 - 2
 Burnley vs Peterborough United
FT BIR BLA
2 - 1
 Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
FT ROC NEW
1 - 1
 Rochdale vs Newcastle
FT MIL NEW
3 - 0
 Millwall vs Newport County
FT SOU HUD
2 - 0
 Southampton vs Huddersfield Town
FT BRE STO
1 - 0
 Brentford vs Stoke City
FT OXF HAR
4 - 1
 Oxford United vs Hartlepool United
FT BRI SHE
0 - 1
 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday
FT FUL AST
2 - 1
 Fulham vs Aston Villa
FT REA BLA
2 - 2
 Reading vs Blackpool
FT WAT TRA
3 - 3
 Watford vs Tranmere Rovers
FT PRE NOR
2 - 4
 Preston North End vs Norwich
FT CAR CAR
2 - 2
 Cardiff City vs Carlisle United
FT AFC LUT
4 - 0
 AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town
FT LEI WIG
2 - 0
 Leicester City vs Wigan Athletic
FT WOL MAN
0 - 0
 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United
FT FLE POR
1 - 2
 Fleetwood Town vs Portsmouth
FT MAN POR
4 - 1
 Manchester City vs Port Vale
FT CRY DER
0 - 1
 Crystal Palace vs Derby County
FT QUE SWA
5 - 1
 Queens Park Rangers vs Swansea
FT BUR NOR
2 - 4
 Burton Albion vs Northampton Town
FT CHE NOT
2 - 0
 Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest
FT CHA WES
0 - 1
 Charlton Athletic vs West Brom
FT BRI COV
2 - 2
 Bristol Rovers vs Coventry City
FT CRE BAR
1 - 3
 Crewe Alexandra vs Barnsley
FT MID TOT
1 - 1
 Middlesbrough vs Tottenham
FT SHE FYL
2 - 1
 Sheffield United vs Fylde
FT LIV EVE
1 - 0
 Liverpool vs Everton
FT GIL WES
0 - 2
 Gillingham vs West Ham
FT ARS LEE
1 - 0
 Arsenal vs Leeds United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us